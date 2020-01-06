advertisement

A new rumor has it that Doctor Strange will introduce Marvel’s Illuminati in the Multiverse of Madness.

The rumor was first reported by YouTuber Warren from The Cosmic Wonder and comes from Mikey Sutton.

The details of the Cosmic Wonder:

“There are dimensions beyond which people know, and there is an MCU superhero who specializes in traveling to these twilight zones.”

He continues:

“In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios dive head first into Steve Ditko’s psychedelic reality warps, targeting the other worldly horrors of H.P. Lovecraft. “

The Cosmic Wonder then explains that Doctor Strange needs a group to protect Earth from these mystical threats.

“Doctor Strange will include extraterrestrial landscapes that the Avengers are not used to. He will need a group of new Guardians to protect the Earth from the portal that the Scarlet Witch has opened wide so that other worldly horrors can conquer our planet. “

He then explains that this new group will be the Illuminati.

“According to internal sources near Mikey Sutton, Doctor Strange will eventually form Illuminati, a secret organization of highly intelligent and powerful individuals in the Multiverse of Madness.”

The group is said to include Reed Richards alias Mr. Fantastic and Professor X of the X-Men.

Cosmic Wonder reports that this will be Professor X’s MCU debut.

However, he is careful:

“Mikey says please keep in mind that this information comes from private conversations that took place prior to pre-production, so any changes that have occurred since then are unknown.”

Along with the rumor of The Comic Wonder, YouTuber TVO from the Lords of the Long Box revealed an additional ball from Mikey Sutton.

TVO explains that Scarlet Witch will open in WandaVision or Multiverse of Madness portals in these other universes.

He then reveals the other members that Marvel is developing for the Illuminati.

“According to Mikey Sutton’s sources, Black Bolt, Namor and Black Panther appear to be joining this group of egg heads and the magic has just begun.”

TVO then drops a bomb indicating that the scarlet witch is reviving the black widow.

“There is talk of the scarlet witch reviving the black widow after wrestling her soul when she injured the red skull.”

He then explains that Doctor Strange will go to hell with Doctor Doom after the Multiverse of Madness to save his mother’s soul from Mephisto. The story is based on Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment by Roger Stern, Gerry Conway and Bill Mantlo, Mike Mignola, Kevin Nowlan and Gene Colan.

Kevin Feige confirms new characters for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

This rumor comes after Kevin Feige recently conducted a question and answer session at the New York Film Academy addressing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

When asked how the introduction of new characters into the MCU works, Feige explained: “In the next Doctor Strange film, for example, some new MCU characters will be introduced, who will make their debut in this film, which you would not or would not expect guess who it is. “

He added: “But we found a cool way to make it work because we wanted to make a certain type of film there and there was a character that we always wanted to do something that we thought would be there fits very well. “

The Illuminati

The Illuminati originally consisted of Doctor Strange, Black Bolt, Charles Xavier, Reed Richards, Namor and Iron Man. They were introduced in July 2005 by Brian Michael Bendis and artist Steve McNiven as Illuminati in New Avengers # 7.

In the comics, they met after the Kree Skrull war at a meeting with Black Panther in Wakanda.

Iron Man suggested that the superhero factions pool their resources in a larger group. The idea met with opposition from Namor, Reed Richards, Professor X, Black Panther and Doctor Strange.

While the original idea of ​​Iron Man would be rejected by a larger organization, Reed Richards would counter the idea of ​​holding small meetings among those present to exchange information.

Everyone would agree, but Black Panther. Black Panther emphatically rejected the idea and found that they had named themselves protectors of the earth.

The group would be involved in a series of decisions behind the scenes that affect the Marvel universe from the superhuman registration law and throw Bruce Banner into space.

What do you think about these rumors? Would you like to see the Illuminati in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

