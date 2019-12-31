advertisement

A new rumor has it that Disney wants Hugh Jackman to return to the role of glutton for a Deadpool team film.

The rumor came from Mikey Sutton and was originally published on the YouTube channel The Lords of the Long Box.

Moderator TVO explained the rumor as follows:

“Insiders tell Mikey that the possibility of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds appearing on screen as Wolverine and Deadpool is not a problem. Disney wants to offer Jackman a lot of cash to face Deadpool again as Logan in a R-rated sidekick that resembles a 48-hour mutation. “

TVO notes that no agreement has been reached.

“It is currently in the discussion phase. No deal has been made with Jackman.”

However, it does provide some tiny plot details about what the film might include:

“But it would be a fun farewell to the Fox Marvel Universe, where Deadpool’s time goes back in time when Jackman’s Logan was still alive.”

Sutton would post the entire article to his Facebook group:

While this is certainly still a rumor, there is evidence that Disney wishes to do so.

Disney teased Jackmans Wolverine with Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther at CinemaCon.

On the sizzling roll, which has not yet been released, Jackman’s Wolverine asked, “What is this place?” Then a scene with Black Panther was shown in which you feel Wolverine is asking the king of Wakanda.

Already in January 2018, Sebastian Stan pointed out that Jackman might return to the role of Wolverine.

At Ace Comic Con, he said: “I recently happened to be sitting next to Hugh Jackman. I didn’t know what other unpleasant thing I could talk about, but to say, “Will I see you soon?” I dont know. But he said a few things to me and I’ll just leave it at that. Otherwise, I feel like I’m getting into trouble with someone.

In December 2017, Jackman appeared to have closed the door when he returned to Wolverine.

Jackman promoted the Greatest Showman and told Collider:

“It’s interesting because I’ve thought over and over again for 17 years that it was so great as if I especially wanted to see Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers film, I could Seeing Wolverine in the middle of everyone as if I would hit them all on the head, but it was like, “Oh, that won’t happen” and it was interesting when I first saw this headline – it was just the possibility and who knows what’s going to happen, obviously – I thought, “Wait a minute! “But I think unfortunately the ship sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine there.”

Previously, he had hinted in February 2017 that he would be ready to return to the role, especially if Wolverine could face the Hulk.

“If it had been on the table when I made my decision, I would surely have stopped. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of ​​him in this dynamic, of course with the Hulk, with Iron Man, but there are many smarter people with MBAs who can’t find out (laughter). You never know.”

What do you think about this rumor? Do you think Disney wants Jackman to return as Wolverine? Do you think Jackman will come back?

