A new rumor has it that Disney and Lucasfilm are developing a sequel to Star Wars Rebels to be released later this year.

The rumor comes from the YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions.

Moderator Noah Outlaw and his co-moderator Corey explain: “We have heard that the continuation of the Star Wars Rebels series is in development. It is animated. It is planned for 2020. This year.”

Corey reports that the show will feature Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren.

He also speculates that Star Wars: the director of the Clone Wars and Star Wars rebels, Dave Filoni, will also be involved in this new sequel, as he was hooked up to an upcoming Star Wars cartoon series.

Star Wars Rebels ended up on a cliff slope when Ahsoka Tano returned to Lothal to recruit Sabine Wren, who was supposed to hunt the galaxy to find her lost comrade Ezra Bridger.

Tano would make a short cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker if her voice encouraged Rey to fight Emperor Palpatine alongside a number of other fallen Jedi such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu.

Given the fact that Tano’s voice could be heard in The Rise of Skywalker, many fans believed that Tano had died at the time of the film’s events.

However, Filoni went to Twitter to reassure fans that Tano’s story is far from over and that she may not really be dead.

At Christmas Filoni wrote on Twitter: “I thought of you all on this beautiful morning, Happy Holidays! – Dave “

It contained a drawing of Gandalf from Lord of the Rings talking to Ahsoka. Gandalf tells the former Jedi: “People thought I was dead too. Look how that turned out …”

I thought of you all this beautiful morning, Happy Holidays!

– Dave pic.twitter.com/WpD0kKMbfk

– Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) December 25, 2019

What do you think about this new rumor? Are you looking forward to a sequel to Star Wars Rebels with Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren?

