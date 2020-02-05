advertisement

They keep adding people to the cast of the Black Adam. The newest is a heroine with a connection to the Red Tornado.

An exclusive report by The Illuminerdi searches for an actress to play Cyclone, the granddaughter of the Golden Age hero Tornado.

Related: Black Adam Rumor: Golden Age Flash and Green Lantern added to Justice Society

advertisement

According to the story, “Cyclone has had a casting reputation as the film’s leading actress, and her description suggests that she is the cheerful and bubbly ball of joy that fans know her.”

They are reportedly looking for an actress aged 20, and Atom Smasher may appear to be their love interest. Since he’s usually a Stargirl fan, Illuminerdi believes this could lead to a love triangle.

Related: New Alleged Black Adam Production Breakdown Reveals Doctor Destiny Featured in Movie

In comics, Cyclone is a relatively late addition to the annals of DC history. She is a 19-year-old Harvard student and music lover. Her real name is Maxine Hunkel, she is the granddaughter of Ma Hunkel.

Maxine developed skills after becoming a T.O. Morrow, the creator of the sentient, articulated android red tornado, also from Earth-2, which most fans are more familiar with and join the Justice League.

Related – Rumor: Hawkgirl is introduced in Black Adam, Hawkman and Justice Society America

Aside from getting a job at the Justice Society of America and codenamed Cyclone, Maxine’s backstory is underdeveloped. Black Adam could go a long way to change that.

It happened in other cases. Without Batman: The Animated Series fans would have neither Harley Quinn nor Mr. Freeze’s story of origin, which they all know.

See also: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announces the release date of Black Adam

Cyclone joins an already bloated line-up composed of Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Doctor Fate, Stargirl, Atom Smasher and Black Adam themselves, played by Dwayne Johnson.

The Golden Age Flash and Green Lantern, Jay Garrick and Alan Scott are also expected, but not much is known about plans for them.

Related: New Ad Gal Gadots Wonder Woman 1984 is a restart of Zack Snyders DCEU!

Illuminderdi believes that due to the old status of Hawkman and Black Adam and the youthful age in the casting calls for Cyclone, Stargirl and most of the JSA, there will be a torch change.

There is still speculation as to what effects Black Adam will have on the DC universe if the film gets its own star girl along with an original CW / DC universe drama.

It is possible that Black Adam will restart the Extended Universe that we heard about.

(Visited 1 Times, 1 Visits Today)

advertisement