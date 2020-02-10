advertisement

A new rumor has it that Kathleen Kennedy will go into “early retirement” after the Disney Plus Kenobi series is delayed.

The rumor comes from the YouTube channel Midnight’s Edge.

Midnight’s Edge explains the information they received from their source: “The discussion about Pinewood Studios is that Kathleen Kennedy is on the way to early retirement.”

They added, “A text message that has been confirmed that the directors of Obi-Wan Kenobi have learned that they may be dealing with a new person in the near future in a few months.”

Midnight’s Edge added: “The crew and contractors have been officially released, which means the project will be canceled. An official email released all employees who are expected to work on other projects the next day. “

This is not the first rumor about Kennedy’s tenure at Lucasfilm. An earlier rumor from October indicated that Kennedy would leave Lucasfilm after a fifth Indiana Jones film.

This rumor came from Making Star Wars’ Jason Ward, who indicated that Kennedy would retire from Lucasfilm but would stay on board to produce Star Wars films. He also pointed out that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige would take over the management of Lucasfilm.

Fan speculation also strongly suggested that Kennedy would leave Lucasfilm in September 2019 when it was announced that Kevin Feige would produce a Star Wars film.

A fan, who also happens to be a reporter, believed that the announcement regarding Fig was a “pink slip” for Kennedy. He explained:

“If you are the president of a department of a company and the CEO takes over the president of a more successful department and provides them with your resources, your staff and your intellectual property rights and then has them respond to a higher person than you in the organization I hate to to tell you that, but you were downgraded.

That’s exactly what happened to Kennedy last night. Your three-year contract has two years and expires in 2021. “

Kathleen Kennedy extends Star Wars contract by three years

Kathleen Kennedy is said to have signed a three-year contract as President of Lucasfilm in September 2018. She has watched the decline of the Star Wars brand, including the first Star Wars film in Solo: A Star Wars Story That Loses Money.

She gave the green light to Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, which revealed the cracks and shortcomings of Abram’s derivative The Force Awakens. Johnson’s film also tore out the franchise’s heart by destroying famous characters like Luke Skywalker. It has also completely changed the concept of power and somehow broken the way spaceship combat works. The destruction would appear to be with J.J. Abrams’ The Rise of Skywalker, who reincarnated characters from the dead and introduced the concept of power healing.

If this Midnight Edge rumor is true, Kennedy may not be shown the door until their contract expires. Perhaps they could have just lifted their decision-making privileges. The Kenobi delay seems to indicate this. According to Ewan McGregor, they have postponed the project’s production for an entire year.

What do you think about this new rumor? Do you think Kennedy is done at Lucasfilm? Or do you think Lucasfilm renews Kennedy in 2021?

