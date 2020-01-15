advertisement

From drive-thrus to supermarkets, have you ever noticed how many people nowadays cross around with their dogs?!

Sometimes the animals are unrestrained and jump from seat to seat, which can lead to distracted driving.

To better protect our pets while traveling, tips on different harnesses that can keep your fur baby safe, offer Ryan Leckey from Newswatch 16 together with Scranton Police, PennDOT and Johnson College Veterinary Technology experts.

Although Pennsylvania is not a state that requires safety belts for dogs, having a loose dog in your car or even sitting in the front seat can sometimes not be just a distraction. It can lead to the death of the animal if you are involved in a relatively minor crash and your airbag goes off.

In some cases, such as a dog constantly moving over the vehicle as it drives, from the rear seat forward, over the driver’s lap, etc., Scranton Police says that a driver may be faced with a distracted driver’s license.

PennDOT defines distracted driving as “anything that keeps your eyes off the road, keeps your hands off the wheel, or doesn’t want the task of driving”.

In the event of a crash, a pet can become a projectile in a car, they can be injured and even run away from a crash scene.

The Vet Tech professionals at Johnson College shared a few “dog-friendly safety belts / harnesses” on Wednesday.

Before traveling, together with the American Humane Society, PennDOT offers the following tips to prepare you for a road trip with your pet:

To avoid unnecessary stress and anxiety, work your pet into longer journeys by making shorter journeys before you make a long expedition.

In the event that you and your pet separate, make sure that all ID tags are correctly applied to your pet’s collar and that they have your current contact information, including cell number (s).

Update your microchip registration and pet license information to make sure it is up to date and consider including the name and phone number of an emergency contact.

Never allow pets to sit on your lap or remain in the front seat while you drive.

Never allow pets to stick part of their body out of the window. Although most dogs like to stick their heads out of open windows, the wind can severely irritate mucous membranes and blow bits of grit or other debris into their eyes. Pets can also be seriously injured by objects while driving on the road.

Pets may never be transported in the bed of a pick-up. Your pet can not only injure or even kill himself – he / she can also cause an accident that could harm someone else. It is estimated that at least 100,000 dogs die each year from accidents as they drive in truck beds.

Do not leash your pet in a truck, even when parked, to avoid the risk of suffocation and because open truck beds offer no protection against the weather.

PennDOT also recommends putting a winter emergency kit in your vehicle when you travel.

For more information on winter emergency kits, prepare your family and furry friends for trips to the PennDOT winter preparation website.

For more information about keeping pets safe during a winter storm, at home or on the road, visit the website of Ready.gov about the safety of pets and animals.

PET SAFETY HARNESSES CRASH TEST RESULTS:

The following safety harness products are crash test certified by the Center for Pet Safety:

In 2016, Newswatch 16 also emphasized the results of a new study by the Center For Pet Safety (CPS), conducted in collaboration with Subaru of America. The investigation revealed the crash test results that involved our furry family members. The results showed that most crates and seats tested for pets (including cats and dogs) do not survive in car accidents together with pet harnesses.

Click here to view the actual study and top performers of the crate / chair study.

For the test results of the rig, go here. Note: no live animals were injured. “Weighted dog and cat dolls” were used in the testing.

Another item to keep in mind, pet products are not regulated by the government and not tested by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

You can view our 2016 Newswatch 16 story here.

