Kwame Rugunda, is the spotlight on the cryptocurrency trade (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda defended his son Kwame Rugunda after his name appeared on the floor of Parliament as one of the Ugandans operating cryptocurrency systems who saw Ugandans lose billions in the system .

Prime Minister defended emotions during plenary session where he told Parliament that although his son Kwame is one of those involved in cryptocurrency, there have been no cases of fraud committed by society.

Rugunda said: “While it is true that my son Kwame is involved in the promotion of some of the new technologies in the fourth industrial revolution, such as blockchain technology, it is not true that his company is associated with in any way to Ponzi schemes. “

It should be recalled that last week when Minister of State for Planning David Bahati tabled a statement in response to concerns that Ugandans were losing money in digital financial schemes, some MPs accused the ministry of be lax about dealing with the matter, noting that some of the people who run the fraud schemes are cabinet members.

One of the people cited was Kwame Rugunda, son of Prime Minister directing Crypto Savannah, but his father defended him and admitted that Uganda does not yet have a legal framework for cryptocurrencies, and revealed that the responsible government agencies are studying them carefully and are also studying the legal regimes adopted by other countries.

The Prime Minister said, “We encourage responsible government agencies to raise public awareness of these and other technologies to avoid this mix, as we have seen in the House.”

Rugunda said that cryptocurrency and Ponzi schemes are two different issues, but the current debate does not distinguish them, presenting them as linked and that confusion is the result of Ponzi schemes referring to themselves as cryptocurrencies, with the aim of attracting people to defraud them.

“This has led society to believe that the Ponzi scheme and cryptocurrencies are linked and yet they are different. Some Ponzi schemes can use cases or can use gold or can use cryptocurrencies, but their underlying motive is to defraud society which is a crime punishable by law, “said Rugunda.

He said the task force led by former ICT minister John Nasasira is developing a strategy for Uganda to take advantage of the 4th industrial revolution and examines various global trends with a focus on developments. and the aspirations of Uganda and the East African region.

The Prime Minister added that the national task force on the 4th industrial revolution was launched by the president in April 2019 with the aim of proposing political options to allow the government to exploit the new technologies of the 4th industrial revolution, which include artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics. , Internet of Things, Cloud Computing Drones among others.

