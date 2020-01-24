advertisement

South Africa’s human rights officer said Friday that Eben Etzebeth, the springbok winner of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will file charges of alleged assault and verbal racial abuse.

The 28-year-old, who previously commanded the Springboks, was accused of insulting four men in August and pointing a gun at one of them in the coastal town of Langebaan, about 120 kilometers north of Cape Town.

The four claim compensation of over a million rand ($ 70,000).

Etzebeth had tried to get the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to drop the case in a separate court.

But on Friday, SAHRC said the matter would “go to the Equal Opportunity Court to reach the final decision in a quicker and amicable manner,” referring to specialist courts listening to cases of hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment.

“Both Mr Etzebeth and the Commission are confident that this is in the best interest of all concerned,” said the SAHRC in a statement.

The 82-fold castle was in the South African squad that won the World Cup in Japan in November. He has kept his innocence in the case.

