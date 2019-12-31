advertisement

Rhys Webb will rejoin the Welsh squad Ospreys in a two-year deal at the end of this season after Toulon released the final year of his family contract.

The 31-year-old left the Pro14 Ospreys in 2018 to join Toulon on a three-year contract, which precluded him from being selected by the national team.

In October 2017 the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) changed its policy to make Wales-based players with less than 60 ineligible caps for selection.

“I’m really looking forward to the challenge and fighting back for the Ospreys jersey. I’ve loved my time in Toulon but it’s a relief to come home to the Ospreys, it’s where my family is, where I grew up,” said Webb, who has 31 hats.

Webb also said in a statement http://www.rctoulon.com/news/article/derniere-saison-en-rouge-noir-pour-rhys-webb on Toulon’s site that he would give it all for the remainder of his time there.

“It was difficult for me to be away from my family and young children. From now on, I am determined to give my best for the club by the end of the season and hope we will achieve the victories the club deserves. “(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Alexander Smith)

