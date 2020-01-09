advertisement

Stephen Moore at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Annette Dew.

RUGBY union legend Stephen Moore and his wife Courtney sold their new Paddington pad for $ 3 million.

According to records, the former Wallabies captain dumped the modern masterpiece on 98 Howard Street late last year.

advertisement

The house was designed by Tim Stewart Architects and built by Graya Construction and staged with its striking black and white design.

RELATED: Rugby star sells again in Queensland

Former Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore and his wife Courtney in front of the house they built in Paddington. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

Remodeling the original two-bedroom workers house on the site is believed to have cost more than $ 1 million.

On the high side of Howard Street, the property has five bedrooms on three levels and offers panoramic city views.

The house at 98 Howard Street, after reconstruction. Photo: Christopher Frederick Jones.

MORE: Cowboys Skipper lists Townsville apartment

Features include a basement, PGH masonry, Caesarstone concrete benches, and devices from Sub-Zero and Wolf.

Moore has several other properties in Brisbane, including a house in Red Hill and units in South Brisbane and Alderley.

The front of the house at 98 Howard St, Paddington, which was sold for $ 3 million. Picture: Nigel Hallett.

The 35-year-old retired from international rugby in 2017 and from super rugby in late 2018.

He was made a member of the Australian Order in 2019 because he worked for rugby unions and charities.

Stephen Moore in action during his time with the Wallabies.

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here