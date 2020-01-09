advertisement

RUGBY union legend Stephen Moore and his wife Courtney sold their new Paddington pad for $ 3 million.

According to records, the former Wallabies captain dumped the modern masterpiece on 98 Howard Street late last year.

The house was designed by Tim Stewart Architects and built by Graya Construction and staged with its striking black and white design.

Remodeling the original two-bedroom workers house on the site is believed to have cost more than $ 1 million.

On the high side of Howard Street, the property has five bedrooms on three levels and offers panoramic city views.

Features include a basement, PGH masonry, Caesarstone concrete benches, and devices from Sub-Zero and Wolf.

Moore has several other properties in Brisbane, including a house in Red Hill and units in South Brisbane and Alderley.

The 35-year-old retired from international rugby in 2017 and from super rugby in late 2018.

He was made a member of the Australian Order in 2019 because he worked for rugby unions and charities.

