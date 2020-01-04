advertisement

Matt Ballin, who has remained loyal to the RUGBY League, is selling another property in Queensland, but sources say he doesn’t want to completely cut ties with the state.

The 35-year-old, who is now under 20 years of coaching his former team, the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles, has listed the house he owns on the Gold Coast with his estranged wife Shannan Kamp.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 2 Vanilla Lane, Coomera is available for deals over $ 429,000.

The family home is on an above-average block of 517 square meters with good schools nearby.

Features include an open living and dining area, air conditioning with switchable air conditioning, an outdoor entertainment area and plenty of storage space.

The records show that they paid $ 204,900 for it in 2007.

It comes after Ballin sold his home in Brisbane’s Inner North earlier this year.

Records show that the five-bedroom Windsor house of former Sea Eagles player Wests Tigers and Manly Warringah changed hands in August for $ 1.31 million.

Ballin left Brisbane last year to take on his new role at the Sea Eagles in Sydney.

The Queenslander played the last of his 220 NRL games in 2017 when injuries caught up with the rake who appeared for Manly 217 times, including two major final victories with the Sea Eagles.

But despite the outsourcing of these properties, sources near The Courier-Mail on the north side of Brisbane want to buy again.

