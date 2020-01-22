advertisement

MANCHESTER – Former New Zealand center Sonny Bill Williams is ready to take on the responsibility of being the focal point of rugby league’s quest to conquer North America as he prepares for his first season with the Toronto Wolfpack.

Williams, who has excelled in the league and union, as well as having a heavyweight career, is hoping to be ready to make his Toronto debut in England’s Super League against Castleford Tigers in Leeds on 2 February.

But the 34-year-old, who signed a two-year contract with the reported $ 10million promoted club, is aware that his impact on the sport is expected to go beyond his contribution to the field.

“I understand that the responsibility is to use my profile, whatever skills I can to help grow (the game). Whether it’s doing a little more (media) or talking to young kids, I’m all for , “he told reporters on the team’s media day at the Premier League football club academy at Manchester City academy.

“But will it change the way I am or do I feel the need to change who I am? No. I just do it and do the best I can.

“This is such a blessed opportunity to do this in and out of the field, and if I can open more doors for young children back in New Zealand, Australia and the islands to succeed and be a part of that, how interesting would that be? ”he said.

Williams was part of the All Blacks World Cup winning teams in 2011 and 2015 and played his 58th and final Test at the November World Cup in Japan in their bronze match against Wales.

But despite a five-year absence from the 13-man squad and his Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott insisting he will not push him into action, Williams believes he will be ready for the opener at Headingley.

I FEEL GOOD

“I feel great. If I get to the next two weeks, then I dare say I will put my hand up, but he has been a coach for a long time and I have been a player for a long time as well so I am sure we’ll have that conversation, “he said.

He realizes it’s a long game and that’s what we’re trying to play here. I want to fly towards the end of the year, not necessarily the beginning of the year.

“I’ve been out of the game for five years. If I play I can be a little rusty, but I’m just working on the hard work, keeping it simple and trying to fit into how the team plays and then add a little my scent on it, ”he said.

Toronto are pre-season training sessions in Manchester and due to weather concerns will not play at their home location of Lamport Stadium until April 18 when they take on Hull FC.

Williams, who is of Samoan heritage, also represented New Zealand in rugby league, but says he is not thinking of a comeback at the international level.

“I haven’t tried myself at the Superleague level. Being out of the game for five years, for me to start thinking about playing for New Zealand or playing for Samoa is just ridiculous.

“I’m completely focused with the Toronto guys and to see if I can still play the game with 13 men,” he said.

Williams still thinks he has something to prove in the sport, though.

“You always have it. I won’t be without that effort to succeed.” (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

