At half-time in Paris, France 17, England 0, and while John Inverdale, Jeremy Guscott, Martin Johnson and Dylan Hartley stood ashen, Thomas Castaignede showed the cheekiest grin ever to be seen on a person’s face. “Rugby,” he concluded, “is easy!”

Forty minutes earlier, Inverdale had asked his panel about their predictions.

Guscott: “I’m confident … England by six plus.”

Johnson: I think the smart money is going to England.

Hartley: Do I really have to answer that?

Castaignede: “This is the beginning of a new decade! France by 10 points! ”

Inverdale (laughs): “No! Do you think the?! I’ll make a bet with you after that! “

At half-time, our host had no choice but to acknowledge Castaignede and his optimism. “You know your onions,” he admitted.

However, Inverdale was confused by what he saw in that first half when England failed to score for the first time since 1988 in the first half of the Five / Six Nations. As we know, Eddie Jones had informed France that if they had an absolutely brutal England they could expect “absolute brutality”.

Mind you, it was a confusing day for Inverdale that brought us closer to the BBC reporting by saying, “Two days after we leave Europe, we’ll be back!” How Brexit actually led to the UK being geographically relocated.

Anyway, before handing over to the commentator team, he asked Hartley about his thoughts on sexit, which means that Saracens are kicked out of the Premiership to bring absolute brutality to the wage ceiling at the end of the season. Hartley has attributed his repeated insult to “ignorance and arrogance” by a guy who knows a lot about repeated insults.

“I know more than anyone that if you do something bad, you get in trouble. But I never did the same again – my eight bans were all for different things, my criminal versatility was incredible. “Outstanding. People were knighted for less.

criminal

During the break, however, it was England’s performance that he thought was criminal, and France’s versatility was a shock. “I think halftime is the best thing that could ever have happened to England,” he said. The whistle signaled that this was the highlight of the day for ex-Europeans. He admitted that a slightly improved representation of the second half was needed to “be the best team that has ever played rugby” (Copyright: Eddie).

Indeed, it has been improved to the point where Paul O’Connell must have been tempted to calm Brian Moore, whose rollercoaster ride from hopelessness to hope would have left POC’s eardrum close enough to a perforation. Not to mention Eddie Butler’s match-long fight with the French nouns. (For example, it was not Ollivon who scored this second attempt, but “Oll-eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee-vaw”).

But France held out, and if it weren’t for Owen Farrell’s penalty kick, they would have won 10 points on the final kick of the game, and Inverdale would have given Castaignede the keys to his home.

Still, Inverdale wondered what might have been about the “infinitesimal margins” that had cost England. What if the attempt by Oll-eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee “Don’t worry about God’s hand, that was God’s fingers!” “We could,” he said sadly, “sit here and talk about a win in England.”

Somehow, Castaignede refused to respond with something like, “If the queen knew what you knew, she would be the queen.”

The Queen of the Six Nations weekend turned out to be Beibhinn Parsons who intercepted the Scottish passport and went through the Donnybrook pitch to try to ultimately secure the points for Ireland.

“A heart-to-mouth climax,” said Daire O’Brien of the competition to draw a similar conclusion for the boys’ fight against the same nation the day before. The combined sighs of relief from coaches Adam Griggs and Andy Farrell should have been preceded by a wind warning with Met Eireann Red status.

Rugby? Regardless of what Thomas could tell you, and even if he knows his onions, it’s far from easy.

