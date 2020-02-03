advertisement

England should ignore the kind of pre-match commentary that made them look “stupid” after a 24-17 defeat by France in their opening Six Nations on Sunday, former coach Clive Woodward said.

A lossless England had no impact on the victory and made some mistakes in the tackle on their first try since being beaten 32-12 by South Africa in the World Cup final in November.

“The time for talking is now over, England must respond to this through their actions,” wrote Woodward, who led England to the glory of the 2003 World Cup, in a column at https://www.dailymail. co.uk/sport/rugbyunion /article-7958841/SIR-CLIVE-WOODWARD-Englands-magic-confidence-dismantled-saw-France-loss-oming.html for the Daily Mail.

“And stop this media spectacle that is nonsense and making them all look quite stupid … England got on with the wrong team and clearly hasn’t shocked that depressing World Cup final yet.

Given all this, I was surprised when the trust experts were pointing to a victory in England. It also again demonstrated the futility of all pre-match speeches on brutality and physicality and teaching France some lessons. “

Eddie Jones’ team visits Scotland for their second game on Saturday.

“As for becoming the best team ever and all that hyperbole, England need to focus on becoming the best team for the next 80 minutes … then next. That’s what the true champions do – they never advance in front of themselves, “he added.

“Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield will be as tough as this game and again, I make Scotland Scotland the firm’s favorites.”

Former England fly Stuart Barnes criticized skipper Owen Farrell for cutting a “frustrated and unfortunate” figure in the first half.

“Yesterday I offered, again, enough convincing evidence to suggest that Jones has named the wrong man in England’s efforts to recover from World Cup disappointment.” Barnes wrote in his column https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/ sport / debt-farrell-lacking-quiet-authority-needed-to-be-leader-of-men-lxf6zrpl8 for the Times newspaper.

“Rugby is not about the only general; ostensibly it is chocolate full of leadership. All the more essential when the genie that is Jones’s game plan is thrown back into the bottle by a team that struck his inspirational words … below him.

“When England were in a crisis situation, there wasn’t much in the way of their skipper.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Giles Elgood)

