Trees are exploited in the upper peninsula.

The New Year’s ice storm in eastern U.P. has wreaked havoc on thousands of trees, including maple trees and lines that supply sap to maple syrup plantations.

At Michigan Maple Farms in Rudyard, cleaning and repairing the storm took approximately three weeks.

Thousands of maple trees and over 80 kilometers of tubing had to be inspected before even considering tapping the trees.

Last Friday, due to the quick cleanup and mild temperatures in January, they tapped trees a few weeks before the scheduled date.

“It could have been much worse. We were lucky. We had a hot day a few days after the ice storm when everything melted. We were able to bring back many trees that were still breaking due to the weight. I think we’re going to come out much better than we could have been, “said Derek Ross, director of Michigan Maple Farms.

Ross says it may take five to ten years to really get an idea of ​​the financial losses caused by the storm.

