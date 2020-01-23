advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO – Utah Jazz thrives on creating an additional pass for the assists, even if this means that it runs directly against the clock in many possessions.

It may be helpful to have Rudy Gobert’s steady hand in the post to get ready.

Gobert had 22 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocked shots, and Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points on Wednesday evening to lead the grazing jazz past the Golden State Warriors 129-96.

“It’s something our team values. Sometimes you get to a point where you hit the shot clock because they make another pass, but it’s contagious,” said coach Quin Snyder the shots are easier when you know that your teammates are supporting them with an additional pass. “

D’Angelo Russell overcame a slow start and scored 26 points for the Warriors, who had lost in 11 games for the 11th time and were unable to build up momentum in the Chase Center after defeating Orlando five times on Saturday by defeating Orlando.

Utah’s Marquese Chriss of the Warriors and Tony Bradley were ejected after striking for 21.9 seconds.

Gobert shot 10 for 13. He pulled six rebounds down in the first quarter when Utah rose to a big lead and shot 61.9% in the first 12 minutes. Jazz hit 13 of its first 20 shots, but then missed five in a row while the Warriors were only 7 for 24 – including 1 out of 7 on 3-pointers.

Golden State’s Draymond Green picked up his NBA-leading twelfth technician at 5: 28h and moved him within four minutes within an automatic import lock. Green returned and had five points and four rebounds in 25 minutes after missing the last two games, first with a sprained left index finger and then when he felt uncomfortable in Portland during Monday’s 129-124 extra time.

Golden State welcomed two more players after losing to Portland with only eight injuries. For the fourth time this season, the Warriors were so thin due to injuries or other circumstances.

Joe Ingles published eight of 31 jazz templates, five in the first quarter, third consecutive win in Utah and the 13th in 14 games as the teams ended their season series with the fourth meeting.

“I think we came across a team that plays as well as everyone else in the league,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “They click, they’re dominating right now. They dominated us at both ends from the start and I thought we were demoralized in the first half. That was probably the biggest disappointment. I just didn’t love our energy or body language. That is sometimes so when you fight. “

Jazz keeper Mike Conley scored eight points in 19 minutes and played his third game after missing 14 straight and 19 out of 20 with tightness in the left Achilles tendon. He scored 14 points in a 118-88 win over Pacers on Monday, increasing his minutes from 15 to almost 18.

ALL-STAR GOBERT?

Kerr certainly believes Gobert deserves his first all-star nod. The Warriors coach has a criterion for choosing his All-Stars, and one of them wins – “players who play on winning teams,” he said. Gobert, Utah’s 7-foot-1 center, fits this bill exactly.

“He is absolutely one of those who are right there every year,” said Kerr. “He hasn’t made it yet? That surprises me. But I think every year he’s definitely one of the guys in this group who’ll be close, right on the edge. I think this year will probably have a better chance because of their success, but that’s without really looking at the numbers. “

TIP-INS

Jazz: Gobert received a technical foul with a lead of 6:27 and 82-52. … Utah, which has won eight of the last ten games in the series, won the Golden State in 2009/10 for the first time since winning all three games and has played all four games for the first time since 2001/02. … Jazz had lost nine out of twelve on the Warriors floor.

Warrior: G Jacob Evans III was released from the concussion protocol before the game and, after three games away, played a protective mask on his broken nose because he had elbowed Dallas F Dwight Powell’s face last Tuesday. F Glenn Robinson III also returned after sitting with a sprained right ankle in the last two games. … Russell has scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 12 games. … Golden State is at home against the opponents of the Western Conference with 5-11 and against the West with 7-27. The Warriors dropped to 7-16 at home. … Warrior newcomer Eric Paschall scored for the seventh time in a row with 11 points in the double-digit range.

NEXT

Jazz: host Dallas won the last six games with the Mavericks at home on Saturday.

Warriors: Hosted Indiana on Friday night before a five-game road trip on the east coast. The warriors won the last two meetings with the Pacers.

