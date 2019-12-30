advertisement

There is a “tough deal” between Barcelona and AC Milan over Jean-Clair Todibo, according to MilanNews. The new defender would be loaned for a fee with an option to buy. Earlier reports had mentioned that Barcelona wants to impose a buy-back clause on any deal that sees him leave because they still think he has potential.

In addition, we have been told that the player is being tempted by teams in Germany, and must agree to move to the Reds before the deal can materialize. Bayer Leverkusen have been mentioned as interested, and in the past, before signing for Barcelona, ​​Schalke 04 and Bayern Munich have been rumored to be in it for him as well.

#Todibo, harmony in mass # tra #Milan is #Barcellona: prestito oneroso con diritto riscatto. The Barca sarebbe dispatch a cederlo ai rossoneri ma ora bisogna participant ere the scelta del giocatore, try the squad in Germany @MilanNewsit

– Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) December 30, 2019

Todibo joined Barcelona in 2018 after leaving Toulouse in the middle of the season.

