RSPCA released an update regarding a dog that was rescued from the Trent River.

Belgian shepherd Bella was rescued from the waters of the river at Farndon near Newark, Nottinghamshire at around 8:45 a.m. on Monday January 6.

RSPCA officers confirmed that Bella is still in their care and responds well to treatment.

While walking their dogs, Jane Harper and her friend, Joanne Bellamy, spotted the dog in the River Trent, reports NottinghamshireLive.

Jane managed to free Bella, whose lead was attached to a carrying bag attached to a large rock underwater.

She was immediately taken for emergency treatment to a local veterinarian.

Bella’s age was confirmed at 10 and her name was recovered from her chip registered in 2010.

After a few days, she was taken care of by the Nottinghamshire RSPCA and since then she is taken care of by the staff of the Radcliffe Animal Center.

Ella Carpenter, Director of the Radcliffe Center, said, “Bella continues to do our best. She has medical problems that we are watching carefully.

“She will remain in the care of the RSPCA until we are happy that her condition is stable, while at Radcliffe, she can be monitored daily by our veterinarians.

“She appreciates a lot of excitement and attention from the staff who really took care of her. Once we are satisfied with her progress, we will place her in an appropriate foster home.

“We were inundated with good wishes and offers to return her home. It is currently not available for new accommodation, but we encourage those interested in adopting a dog to visit our Find a Pet page where there are hundreds of dogs looking for a home.

“We have also received donation offers to support the work we do with all the animals in the center and if anyone wants to offer help, they can send an email to the animal center at info @ rspca-radcliffe. org.uk “

Nottinghamshire police arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man on suspicion of animal cruelty hours after Bella was rescued from the river.

They were released while the RSPCA is continuing its investigation.

