Real Salt Lake forward Corey Baird agreed to an intra-season 2023 deal, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Baird has 13 goals and nine assists in 62 appearances (44 starts) in his two seasons. He was the MLS Rookie of the Year in 2018 when he had eight goals and five assists in 31 games.

Last season, he recorded five goals and four assists in 31 games.

“Corey’s versatility in attack and work rate make him an important part of our roster, so keeping him here long-term was on our to-do list during the season,” Real Salt Lake general manager Elliot Fall told a news release. “We take pride in the work our staff has done to support its development and look forward to seeing where its continued development can take.”

Baird has risen rapidly to the national team ranks, and made four appearances for the United States in 2019.

The former Stanford star is happy to have some security with RSL.

“I’m happy to sign with Real Salt Lake long-term,” Baird said in the press release. “Getting to know the club has given this confidence to me and showing that they value me as a player feels really good and I hope I can pay them back for their confidence and the fans for their support.”

Financial conditions were not released, but Baird’s figures had received a sharp increase from the $ 70,000 in base salary he made last season, the dollar figure according to the MLS Player’s Association salary database.

