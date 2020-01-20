advertisement

Real Salt Lake midfielder Kyle Beckerman agreed to a contract for his 14th season with the organization, the team announced Monday.

Conditions were not distributed. Beckerman had a base salary of $ 300,000 last season, according to the MLS Player Association salary database.

The 37-year-old will be in his 21st season in the MLS. He is a nine-time All-Star who leads all active players with 488 appearances in the regular season.

“For the past 13 seasons, Utah has been home to me and I am proud of the role of Real Salt Lake on and off the field in building the football community here,” Beckerman said in a statement. “The fans have welcomed me since day one and I’m eager to be back on the field for another season with RSL because there is still so much more to achieve. I know I have a role to achieve in those goals for myself and club. “

Beckerman was a key cog on the 2009 franchise MLS championship team and has been a defensive path for the club. He has also made 58 appearances for the United States Men’s National Team.

Last season, Beckerman had five assists in 25 games for the RSL.

“Kyle Beckerman is a club legend and an iconic player in the history of this organization and the league,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a statement. “We are happy to have him back for 2020. He is a leader on the pitch and in the locker room and a special person for this club.”

Beckerman spent two seasons with Miami Fusion (2000-01) and 5 1/2 with Colorado Rapids (2002-2007) before being treated to Real Salt Lake. He has 41 career goals and 55 assists with 30 goals and 39 assists since joining RSL.

