These young stars may have had less years to improve their distinctive looks, but they are on the way to sartorial maturity and sophistication that goes beyond their years. Tonight on the red carpet at the 2020 Los Angeles Grammy Awards, young people who showed sophisticated style were as entertaining as the main acts.

Chris Brown and his daughter king at the 2020 Grammys.

Royalty Brown, Chris Brown’s 5-year-old daughter, joined her father in a cream-colored shearling bomber with a matching skirt. She designed the trendy ensemble with a white blouse with a tie front. The outfit was completed by a pair of black combat boots and white lace socks that protrude from the top for a current look.

13-year-old Mason Ramsey wore an elevated black suit with a glamorous touch. The young singer was wearing a black blazer with gold lamé flower details. The blazer is equipped with simple pants and a matching T-shirt. With the footwear of his choice, he added a western element to the ensemble, a pair of black and gray snakeskin boots. He embellished the look with golden sunglasses in hand.

Stefan Benz, 12, is one of the youngest emerging stars that can currently be seen in music. Tonight he showed that his style, as well as his skills as a songwriter, has been refined beyond his years. For the red carpet, he wore a gray, plaid suit with a matching blazer and trousers and a simple black T-shirt. Benz wore his shoes casually and chic with plain white sneakers.

Soul Rasheed, son of singer Anderson Paak, accompanied his family on the red carpet in a light brown Gucci suit with the brand’s typical logo pattern. He designed the look with a white top and embellished the ensemble with a pair of heart-shaped, silver glitter frames and pink tinted glasses. For shoes, Rasheed wears a pair of dark blue Gucci sneakers with accents made of beige logo canvas, which is laced over the front and back of the shoe.

More red carpet arrivals at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

