advertisement

Discussions about future plans for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are progressing well and should be completed within days not weeks, a royal source said Saturday.

Ifti, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dazzled the rest of the royal family on Wednesday by suddenly announcing they would step down from their roles to spend more time in North America and earn an income.

They did not consult Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, or other members of the royal family before making their surprise announcement on a new site, sussexroyal.com.

advertisement

Officials spent Friday holding behind-the-scenes meetings on new arrangements for Harry and Meghan and things were progressing well, according to the royal source, who added that the goal was to reach agreement within days.

The source said officials had consulted with the British and Canadian governments on the couple’s future.

Meghan is in Canada with the couple’s young son, Archie, and she and Harry are reportedly thinking of being based in that country.

Separately, the London Times reported that Meghan, a former TV actress, had agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in exchange for the company making a donation to a charity working to protect the elephants.

The Times did not provide details about what Meghan’s voice would include, but said Disney would make a donation to Elephant Without Borders charities. The newspaper did not say where the information came from.

An official spokeswoman at Buckingham Palace had no immediate comment on the report. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

advertisement