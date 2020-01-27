advertisement

ONTARIO – If you want to talk to a goalkeeper before an All Star game, it’s best to do it in advance. He couldn’t be in such a great mood later.

On the other hand, Cal Petersen should be used to it by now.

Petersen, one of three hometown players who represent the Pacific Division in the AHL All-Star game on Monday evening at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, plays in its third season at Ontario Reign, which is its third apprenticeship season behind Jonathan Quick and Jack Campbell im means organization of the kings.

It was a transition season in this organization for both the AHL team and the NHL team. Government coach Mike Stothers implements the faster and more aggressive system that Todd McLellan introduced to the big club. And a new system and younger players in front of Petersen mean that he is faced with a lot of pucks every night.

His 16-15-4 record and 3.45 goals in the AHL average are deceptive because he saw more shots than any other goalkeeper in the league – and it’s not short: 1,234 in 36 games or 34.3 per game ,

The No. 3 goalkeeper in this category (944 shots in 27 games, 33.7 per game) is Anthony Stolarz from San Diego, a Ducks prospect who is basically in the same boat: organization in flux, new coach, new System. He was also an all-star of the Pacific Division in the 3-on-3 cavalry of 10-minute mini-games, which was eventually won by the Atlantic Division, which remained undefeated in the Round Robin and defeated the Central 3. 1 in the six-minute final.

The skaters had a lot of fun. Defender Kale Clague had one goal and five assists, Martin Frk from Ontario had two assists and Chris Wideman from San Diego had one goal, in an environment where there was less contact in regular play than in the mascot game during the break.

(No, seriously. Two of the mascots were arguing on the ice in the middle. None of the real players pretended to hit each other.)

The goalies? They had to take their fun with them wherever they could find it.

“I was joking a bit that I should be quite used to it, or at least have an advantage,” said Petersen. “The goalkeepers are sometimes exposed a bit or are at the end of things, but it’s a fun chance for us to do some kind of big despair rescue throw.”

It’s pretty much a consensus that Petersen will eventually be an NHL goalkeeper, the only question is when. The Kings signed him in 2017 at the end of his junior year at Notre Dame, where he had played three seasons and was team captain in his junior year, with 2.22 goals against the average in 40 games for a team that reached the semi-finals of the NCAA Frozen Four.

From 2017 to 18, he was an AHL rookie with Campbell and won a trip to the all-star celebrations in Utica, New York, with a 23-14-2 record and 2.54 goals conceded. Last season, his stats were better in 11 games with the Kings (5-4-1, 2.61) than in 38 games with Ontario (13-22-1, 4.02).

The path to the NHL is still blocked by the veterans Quick and Campbell who preceded Petersen in Ontario. However, this should be an indication of how high Petersen is valued by his organization: The Kings committed him to a three-year contract extension last July. It’s a two-way contract this year ($ 200,000 in the AHL, the prorated amount of $ 700,000 for each time he spends in the NHL), but will be $ 875,000 the following season. Dollars and 2021-22 will be converted to a million dollars whether he is in the AHL or the NHL.

In the meantime, patience is not just a virtue. It is a necessity starting with this year’s challenges.

“There is a lot of ups and downs in a young team,” said Petersen, 25. “And I think we are starting to get a bit more level. Our highs are not so high and our lows are not so low … We are starting to adopt a few habits, and things that we’ve been preaching all year round seem to be taking hold.

“… We definitely try to get more points and be more aggressive. And I think sometimes you run the risk of a strange person hurrying the other way, and there has been a bit of that. The way we do our Forecheck “It’s kind of preparation for teams to throw the puck in, so I have a lot of chances to deal with pucks and somehow be a sixth man over there and play a few games with it. That part was fun.”

There are frequent memories of his ultimate goal. The government practices on the same ice sheet as the kings, usually first in the morning. Petersen said he would occasionally take a look at a Kings training session and say hello to Quick or Campbell as he passed, but otherwise he does his business.

“You know, there are only so many networks,” he said. “And sometimes you just have to wait until it’s your turn. So the most important thing is that I try not to worry about what’s going on up there, and just make sure I’m in the best position possible when the time comes. ”

In the meantime, he’s a double AHL All-Star. This time he put the documents on his normal locker in his normal locker room. He gave up six goals in 20 shots in his 14:41, including one for former Ontario teammate Matt Moulson, but made some nice saves as he dealt with frequent outnumbering attacks.

And to show that he had captured the spirit of the matter, Petersen also pulled an assistant.

