Royal Palm Residences is a new residential complex in downtown Boca Raton with residential units starting at $ 1.75 million. New Yorkers fleeing high taxes are already making inquiries.

Royal Palm Residences is scheduled to begin selling this month. The nine-story boutique condominium will only comprise 48 residential units and will cost from $ 1.75 million to over $ 7 million.

For that money, buyers will live in a building that is even more valuable than a nearby condominium, 327 Royal Palm, built by the same developer, Group P6.

327 Royal Palm, a 24-unit project, was the first condo in downtown Boca Raton after the recession that began over a decade ago. With 21 units sold, it worked out well. Prices range from $ 1.6 to 3.1 million. Three units are still for sale.

At Royal Palm Residences, however, unit prices start higher and some cost more than double the 327 Royal Palm prices.

The reason? A better location, more luxury and strong demand from buyers.

Indeed, there is already a buyer interest from residents of the northeast who want to escape high taxes, said Ignacio Diaz, managing partner of the P6 group.

If Royal Palm Residences is successful, it will increase the demand for luxury lifestyle in Boca Raton that will be pursued through the retirement of Baby Boomers and the relocation of Northeasterners.

The two hotels in the P6 group, 327 Royal Palm and Royal Palm Residences, are located on East Royal Palm Road, south of Palmetto Park Road and west of the Intracoastal Waterway.

However, the Royal Palm Residences offer a better view as they are located on 5th Avenue further east. It is also next to the Boca Raton Resort & Club, near the bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway.

As such, shoppers can enjoy uninterrupted views of the resort’s intracoastal and golf course at certain Royal Palm Residences. In the distance you can see the ocean.

The Royal Palm Residences feature smart home technology, Wolf gas barbecues on every patio, and units flooded with light from three sides. “It is absolutely unique in the market,” said Diaz.

Most importantly, the units will be large to meet the demand from buyers moving east from large homes in country club communities in the Boca Raton suburb to the city center.

“The people in Boca really want big floor plans,” said Diaz. “We learned that from 327 Royal Palm. They are leaving their big homes in the west.”

But while 327 Royal Palm has been in demand from local buyers, people who inquire about Royal Palm Residences come heavily from the northeast, Diaz said. He credits the tax law changes.

“Everyone mentions taxes,” said Diaz. “It’s incredible. I’m sure there are some happy New Yorkers in New York, but everyone has (taxes) in mind.”

Todd Richardson, vice president of sales and marketing for Group P6, said potential buyers from the Northeast had already asked about Boca Raton’s private schools.

Royal Palm Residences will consist of three towers. Each tower has only two units per floor and these units can be combined.

This means that a buyer in the east tower, the largest, can buy a 3,400 square foot or 3,700 square foot unit. Or the units can be combined into a total area of ​​more than 7000 square meters, so that a 360-degree view of Boca Raton is possible.

In the middle of the tower, the condominiums are 2,500 square meters, while the west tower offers units with 2,900 square meters. The condominiums can also be combined into a large residence on each of these two floors.

There are other changes with this newly launched P6 condominium. The builder is Suffolk Construction, who built the Bristol at West Palm Beach. The Bristol is the most expensive condo ever built in Palm Beach County and offers units that range in price from $ 5 to $ 43 million per floor.

Another change: Diaz brings a designer to the project, Steven Zelman, from the start.

A sales showroom shows the interior of the building, such as the modern design and the colors neutral white, gray and taupe. A building model also shows the planned exterior decorations for the project, including grilles and surrounding balconies on certain floors. Parking is underground.

As is customary with luxury enclaves, this is associated with numerous amenities. They include a pool, spa, and club room, as well as two assigned garage parking spaces, a rarity in many condominiums that offer only one allocated space.

However, Royal Palm Residences are also geared towards the latest retail trends: parcel delivery and delivery. According to Diaz, the Royal Palm Residences will offer more packaging and storage space due to online purchases and deliveries.

