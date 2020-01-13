advertisement

Prince Harry and Prince William have taken the extraordinary step of releasing a joint statement before a royal summit in Sandringham, rejecting the allegations of “bullying”.

On Monday morning, the brothers in the UK issued a statement about Buckingham Palace saying, “Despite a clear rejection, a false story was published in a British newspaper today about the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge was speculated. “

“For brothers who are so concerned with mental health problems, using inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

It came after a source told The times The dispute between the brothers began around the time of the Sussex wedding in May 2018, when Prince Harry thought Prince William hadn’t done enough to welcome Meghan to the family.

The newspaper also reported that the couple felt constrained by their royal role in the palace, where Prince William as heir to the throne will always take precedence.

“If you are Meghan and Harry and you have constantly found out about your place for two years, constantly being bullied as they would see it, constantly being told what you cannot do, Meghan thought, ‘This is just crazy, why? Has anyone come to terms with it? Said the source.

It was time for the royal family to hold a crisis meeting in Sandringham to work out plans for the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Prince Harry will face a showdown with his grandmother, queen, father, Prince Charles and brother Prince William while his wife Meghan will dial in from Canada.

It is the first time that the family has met face to face after the Sussex bombing. She will step down as high-ranking royals and work to achieve “financial independence”.

The shocking statement was reportedly released afterwards The sun The newspaper reported that the couple are considering moving to Canada and possibly even refraining from their HRH titles.

At that time Buckingham Palace replied with a brief statement: “The talks with Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process. “

Senior royal officials have reportedly spent the weekend talking about what the future might look like for the couple. Key items to be negotiated, including their royal title, duties, safeguards, any trade agreements and funding arrangements, as well as the couple’s whereabouts and immigration status.

The couple returned to London last week to visit Canada House to thank them for the six-week Christmas break that the couple stayed in Vancouver.

Three days later, Meghan returned to Canada, where she had left her seven-month-old son Archie with his nanny. The couple have also reportedly brought their two dogs to Canada.

Before the summit The times The newspaper reported that Prince Harry would have a “broken heart” if he had to disconnect from his family, but Meghan warned, “It doesn’t work for me.”

“She wants to go … she thinks:” It doesn’t work for me, “said the friend.

“Harry is under a lot of pressure to choose. It is sad. He loves the queen. He loves this country.

“He loves all of his military stuff and I think it will truly break his heart if he leaves.

“I don’t think he really wants that. I think they want a house halfway.”

The news of the Sussex decision sent shock waves through Britain, with a feeling of sadness the gap between the two brothers has become so deep.

Friends and royal adjutants have spoken of “injuries” and “disappointments” within the family. ITV journalist Tom Bradby wrote in Sunday times The couple felt “chased away” and said the damage around the wedding time started in May 2018 when “harmful” things were said.

He also claimed that a bitter split could lead to an irrefutable interview with the couple that would be toxic to the royal family.

“I have an idea of ​​what could be broadcast in a full, unrestricted sitting interview, and I don’t think it would be pretty,” Bradby wrote in The Sunday Times.

He said that Harry and Meghan found other royals “jealous and sometimes rude”, making it clear that neither Queen Elizabeth II nor her husband Prince Philip were involved.

