advertisement

International attention has been paid focused on the Saanich Peninsula as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to stay in a multi-million dollar property to highlight the natural beauty of the region along with its restaurants and properties.

Photos of the luxury waterfront home used by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been published by international media, and stories of luxury homes for sale should the family move to BC.

Attention doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

advertisement

Catherine Holt, executive director of the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce, said it was wonderful that the intense coverage of her vacation in the region and her decision to split the time between Britain and North America sparked interest in Greater Victoria as a travel destination. “

“There is increased international awareness that we really are a world-class city that is a safe community for family upbringing,” said Holt on Friday.

Denny Warner, director of the Chamber of Commerce of the Saanich Peninsula, said a reporter from a British newspaper called on Thursday to get a comprehensive overview of the region – from the population to the weather to local geography and how the locals were would treat the royal visitors.

Recent interest has “certainly shed light on the area” and could spark interest in real estate or boost tourism, Warner said.

Sandi-Jo Ayers, President of the Victoria Real Estate Board, said: “It is clear that if we become aware of Victoria internationally, it will bring us to the world stage.”

She believes this will help lure tourists to the region, which can boost property sales.

Visitors arrived as tourists, fell in love with the area, and decided to move here, she said.

Ayers said that she doesn’t expect attention to affect property prices. Jack Barker, real estate agent at Newport Realty, would not be surprised if more people became interested in local real estate in the middle of the year.

Barker, who often has luxury real estate deals on the Saanich Peninsula, said the area has historically attracted many international owners who value quality of life and the ability to live in privacy and security.

Macdonald Realty real estate agent Peter Nash, who specializes in luxury listings, said he was interviewed today by a Japanese television station for a special program on the Royals and North Saanich. It is too early to say whether this area is reflected in sales.

cjwilson@timescolonist.com

This story originally appeared here.

advertisement