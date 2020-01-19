advertisement

An agreement reached by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, with Buckingham Palace help clear the way for their planned part-time transfer to Canada, royal observers said Saturday.

Palace announced that the duo will be fired as labor kings this spring and will no longer use “royal heights” titles or receive public funding for their work.

Keith Roy of the Monarchist League of Canada said the deal is exactly what Harry and Meghan sought and the green light on their plan to lead more private lives and divide their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

“It looks like they are moving as fast as possible in a way that respects taxpayers’ money, public sentiment and the wishes of the Duke and Duchess to pursue an independent life,” he said.

Roy said he did not expect the deal to affect the public cost of their security during their part-time stay in Canada.

“If you as a citizen or resident of Canada were being pulled over and followed by other members of the public or the press, I think you would expect our government to provide you with security so that you could live a more peaceful life. possible lives, “he said.

He added that he hopes some of their security will be privately funded.

But royal historian Carolyn Harris said the deal could affect paying their security. She noted that Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, also hold reduced royal roles.

“Beatrice and Eugenie originally had security funded by the British state and this drew a lot of criticism in the British press when they were traveling with security officers. Now their father, the Duke of York, pays privately for their security,” Harris said.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan give up high royal titles’

The royal statement says Buckingham Palace does not comment on details of security arrangements and has well-established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security.

Harris said details are unlikely to be blocked because it remains to be seen how long the pair will spend in the United Kingdom, Canada and potentially in the United States.

She highlighted the statement that Frogmore Cottage will remain the home of the Harry and Meghan family in the UK, suggesting the couple is not thinking of a full-time transfer to Canada.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they wanted to spend more time in North America, and the Queen confirmed Canada as their destination, speculation has ramped up that they will buy a home in British Columbia. Harry and Meghan vacationed on Vancouver Island over Christmas and Meghan recently visited a women’s charity on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

But Roy said Toronto was also a possibility, noting that Meghan previously worked as an actress in the city on the TV show “Suits”.

He said Harry had private property transferred from his mother, Diana, and when the Queen died, her estate would be passed on to his father, Prince Charles, and Charles’ estate would be passed on to his sons. Meghan also apparently has money from her acting career, he said.

Roy, who is also a real estate agent, said if they were to buy a part-time residence in Vancouver, they would not have to pay tax on empty city houses if the house was occupied year-round by staff home.

Metro Vancouver also has a 20 percent tax on foreign buyers, which they will have to pay if they do not pursue residency in Canada, Roy added.

He said they could not choose to obtain permanent citizenship or residency in Canada and instead could pursue work visas based on their “special talent”.

“They are both very capable people in their respective fields,” Roy said.

“Prince Harry would be an interesting addition to any company as a unique talent because of his international experience and connections. He is a man in his early years who has traveled the world, met with leaders states, presidents and prime ministers. He has been a soldier and chaired the Invictus Games. “

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press

