advertisement

VANCOUVER– An agreement signed by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan with Buckingham Palace will help clear the way for their planned part-time change to Canada, royal observers said on Saturday.

The palace announced that the duo will cease working as a royal family in the spring and will no longer use the “Royal Highness” titles or receive public funding for their work.

Monarchist League of Canada Keith Roy said the deal was exactly what Harry and Meghan had asked for and gave the green light to their plan to be more private and to split their time between Canada and the UK.

advertisement

“It looks like they are moving as quickly as possible so that taxpayers ‘money, public opinion and the Duke and Duchess’ desire to live independently are respected,” he said.

Roy said he did not expect the deal to affect public safety costs during their part-time stay in Canada.

“If you as a citizen or resident of Canada were persecuted and persecuted by other members of the public or the press, you would likely expect our government to offer you security so that you can live the most peaceful life possible,” he said.

He added that he expects part of their security to be privately funded.

But royal historian Carolyn Harris said the deal could affect the way her security is paid for. She noticed that Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, also held reduced royal roles.

“Beatrice and Eugenie originally had government-funded security, and this was met with widespread criticism in the British press when they were traveling with security officers. Now their father, the Duke of York, is paying privately for their security,” said Harris.

The Royal Declaration states that Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of the security measures and that there are well-established independent procedures in place to determine the need for publicly funded security.

Harris said the details are unlikely to be worked out as it remains to be seen how much time the couple will spend in the United Kingdom, Canada, and possibly the United States.

She pointed to the statement that Frogmore Cottage will remain Harry and Meghan’s home in the UK, suggesting the couple are not considering moving to Canada full-time.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announcing that they wanted to spend more time in North America and the Queen confirmed Canada as a destination, there was speculation that they would buy a house in British Columbia. Harry and Meghan went on vacation to Vancouver Island over Christmas and Meghan recently visited a women’s charity in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside.

However, Roy said Toronto was also an option, noting that Meghan had previously worked as an actress in the city on the TV show Suits,

He said Harry had passed on private fortune from his mother Diana, and when the queen dies, her fortune will be passed on to his father, Prince Charles, and Charles’ fortune will be passed on to his sons. Meghan probably also got money from her acting career, he said.

Roy, who is also a real estate agent, said that if they bought a part-time residence in Vancouver, they wouldn’t have to pay the city’s housing tax if the house was occupied by domestic workers all year round.

Metro Vancouver also has a 20 percent overseas buyer tax that they would have to pay if they were not going to reside in Canada, Roy added.

He said that they might not choose to obtain citizenship or permanent residence in Canada, but instead could apply for a work visa based on their “special talents”.

“They are both very capable people in their respective fields,” said Roy.

“Due to his international experience and connections, Prince Harry would be an interesting asset for any company as a special talent. He is a man in his early 30s who has traveled the world and met with heads of state, presidents and prime ministers, soldier and headed the Invictus Games.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020,

advertisement