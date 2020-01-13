advertisement

SANDRINGHAM – Queen Elizabeth and her heirs will meet with Prince Harry on Monday to lay out a plan for Harry and Meghan after the couple sparked a royal crisis by announcing they would step down from their duties and spend more time in America of the North.

Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, and Harry’s father, and Prince William, Harry’s older brother, will attend the meeting at Queen Sandringham’s estate in Norfolk, eastern England.

Harry and Meghan’s companion announcement that they would step down from royal duties and spend part of their time in North America, drove the Windsor family into crisis by exposing rifts between older kings and sparking a discussion about it which means being royal in the 21st Century.

The Theft consulted neither the queen nor Charles about the announcement, made on Instagram and their personal page, a step seen as inattentive and premature by a family tracing its roots back a thousand years of European history.

Harry and Meghan said they wanted to create a new progressive role for themselves and work to become “financially independent”.

But it was unclear how the couple would become what royal biographers said was like a “semi-royal” – and who would pay for their trans-Atlantic lifestyle. Meghan is back in Canada to be with their son Archie after the couple spent six weeks in the country in late 2019.

In a sign of how strained royal relations have become, British newspapers have said that Harry and Meghan may threaten to give an extensive interview to a major American network. (Reporting by Toby Melville; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

