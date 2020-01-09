advertisement

Three State branches of the United Firefighters Union have been crushed by Secretary of State Peter Marshall for calling for a royal commission to be set up for the Bushfire disaster this summer.

Heads of offices in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia, as well as the independent New South Wales union, say a federal royal commission is needed to ensure the nation is better prepared for future fires.

But Mr. Marshall, the powerful Victorian secretary who is also the UFU’s national chief, told 3AW yesterday that its timing was “cruel” and “a bit insensitive”.

advertisement

In a statement to his members, Marshall added that the call for a royal commission was “extremely premature” and “could potentially detract from the focus of the need to fight fires at the forefront”.

“In view of the fact that the temperatures are rising and the fire conditions are likely to worsen, this call prematurely shifts the focus from what should be in the foreground at this time: communities affected by bush fires, firefighters and volunteers on the fire floor,” said Marshall said.

media_cameraUFU Secretary Peter Marshall says the call for a royal commission is “insensitive”. Picture: Mark Stewart

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced that he is open to convening a royal commission.

“There is broad consensus that a thorough and proper review of contributing factors, responses and improvements is needed,” he said earlier this week.

“I will work closely with the premieres on the final form.”

MORE NEWS

HOW BUSHFIRE CRISIS COMPARES WITH BLACK SATURDAY

TENNIS STAR’S QUIRKY PROMISE FOR BUSHFIRE VICTIMS

Mr. Marshall said discussions of any investigation should take place “in the cold light of the day” once the fire season is over, adding that “a full consultation with the front fire fighters” is needed first.

“A royal commission should not be convened unless there is a clear definition of what needs to be done and what the parties want through this process,” Marshall said.

“The establishment of a royal federal commission that has the appropriate powers to solve problems involving states and territories is very difficult. If these are not addressed, the results cannot bind state governments if this affects their ability to manage independently. “

tom.minear@news.com.au

@tminear

advertisement