Roy Thomas honored a young Superman fan after their tragic and sudden death.

Thomas shared on Facebook that he had donated a number of Superman paintings to honor the young girl Addison while she was in the state.

In his Facebook post, Roy shared a picture of the young Addison wearing a DC Comics Trinity jacket with the Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman logos. She also snuggled up next to a fairly large figure of Superman.

He explained the picture by saying, “This is Addison. She is nine years old and loves Superman. A few nights ago she went to bed, a healthy, happy little girl. Sometime in the night her heart stopped beating and she died in her sleep. “

Thomas reports that Addison’s uncle contacted him and asked if he could hang his Superman pictures around the funeral home.

This idea came from the uncle’s son. Thomas writes: “I think from the mouth of the babes”. He continues: “Because she loved the character so much, her family would like to fill the space in which she is with Superman art.”

Thomas tells Bounding Into Comics, the uncle and his son knew about his Superman paintings because Thomas has hung a number of paintings on Gus’ Coney Island in Mount Clemens, Michigan, for about a year.

Addison’s uncle and his family eat in the restaurant quite often to see Thomas’s artwork.

However, Thomas states in his Facebook post that he didn’t really know this family, but after being contacted, he found that they were “sincere and in obvious pain”.

After being contacted, he tells us that “he was only happy to help”.

Thomas met with the family and when he wrote on Facebook, “he gave them every painting, drawing and 3D stand in my collection, including everything they could do out of the restaurant.”

Roy continued in his Facebook post that he was “happy to help her mother and father and do this one act of love for their little girl.”

Then he thought about his own daughter and wondered what it was like when something happened to her.

He wrote: “I have a daughter. If something happened to her (God forbid), you can dig a hole for me right next to her. I am sure that all parents would agree with me.

Thomas concluded his post by writing: “God bless this little family of girls.”

In a later post, Thomas states that he doesn’t want the focus to be on what he did and refers to Addison’s uncle as the one with the “true heart of gold”.

He adds, “I hope you all continue to pray for this wonderful family while living this nightmare that all parents fear.”

