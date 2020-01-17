advertisement

Pep Guardiola joked that Roy Hodgson had to be “bored at home” before his next meeting with the experienced manager of the Crystal Palace.

Guardiola, the head of Manchester City, will turn 49 on Saturday when the Premier League Palace champions greet at Etihad Stadium for a game the Eagles won 3-2 last season.

The former head coach of Barcelona and Bayern Munich quickly expressed his admiration for the 72-year-old Hodgson, who successfully returned to top management after his tenure in England in 2016.

“Of course I admire him. It’s incredible that at his age he still has the patience to be a manager,” Guardiola said at a pre-game press conference.

“It’s incredible and he’s really fine. We cannot forget the situation when he took over when they had zero points and everyone considered them relegated.”

“Instead, he did an incredible job and it’s a pleasure and an honor for me to see him every time.”

Guardiola, a well-known intense presence on the training grounds and in the undergrowth, does not imitate Hodgson’s longevity.

“I think if you’re still training at 74 it’s because you’re bored at home,” he chuckled.

“When you retire, you are curious to do other things. The problem is when you have no interest in doing something else, and when you are at home and doing nothing.

“If you want to enjoy other things afterwards, why should it be a problem? I’m interested in other things and think I’ll do them if I’m not a manager, but I like to be a manager.”

Guardiola reported that Aymeric Laporte had spent another encouraging week with his teammates as he was approaching a return from meniscal surgery.

Due to shape and fitness problems, John Stones was unable to move up effectively from the center-back in the absence of his colleague, but the city manager joined his former assistant Mikel Arteta to end the conversation about a loan from the England international to Arsenal.

“I’m not going to talk about the rumors during this time, about our players or other players,” he added.

“We are currently connected to five million players that we will buy.

“Don’t ask for it because you know the answer.”

