The Rowing Association of India, which is not recognized by the Union Sports Ministry, convened a meeting of the Executive Committee on January 25 to resolve the issue.

RFI was accused of allegedly violating the 2011 Sports Act in the last Hyderabad election, in which Ms. Rajalaxmi Singh Deo and Mr. M.V. Sriram was elected President or Secretary General.

The meeting had two points: limiting the number of voters to two in the electoral college instead of the previous number of three and excluding any proxy voting.

These were the guidelines that the RFI had apparently violated in the elections, according to the Union Ministry of Sport, and which also asked the Indian Olympic Federation to perform the functions of the rowing organ.

“We decided to convene this meeting and hold new elections after making the necessary changes to our constitution that included the guidelines for implementing the Sports Code,” former RFI President C.P. Singh Deo said in an interview with Sportstar.

“Unfortunately, I got the impression that there was a lot of fraud in the elections. The proxy voting in the RFI was never intended to manipulate the entire process, but only to give those who could not vote the opportunity to cast their votes. “

“What is confusing is that the Ministry may have just sent us a message that specifically states that these two changes need to be made to comply with the Sports Act on the election process,” Deo said.

“It is also quite obvious that the few powerful people in the Ministry of Sport and IOA were satisfied with the RFI campaign to ban the Olympic Dattu Bokanal last March. That is why we are now lifting this ban, ”he concluded.

