Urban planning expert Mike Day shared his expectations for 2020 and the following decade, including more climate-friendly development and “mini-Melbourne” on the outskirts.

But he also assumes that row houses will be “the big trend” this year, amid the facade crisis and a “growing lack of trust in new apartment blocks”.

As our cities grow in the future, there will be a greater focus than before on hitting the sidewalk. Read the rest of Mr. Day’s predictions after his first five.

Due to the unique development history, Lilydale is very popular among buyers

Environmentally friendly development of Burwood Brickworks for a roof farm

6. Row houses are the big trend for 2020

Given the increasing lack of confidence among home buyers in new apartment blocks due to the recent building crises and their desire for a direct street front and an urban courtyard, more builders and house builders will build town houses. The unique advantages of townhouses are that they are stratified and allow residents to do more than the residents of houses and apartments on streets that have been reclaimed for walking because cars are parked in the back. Their sizes can range from 80s-400sq m and they are relatively affordable.

7. An increase in walk-through walk-through parts of the city

Pedestrian friendliness will be a huge advantage that homebuyers will start looking for. This will enlarge the public space and give communities a sense of identity and soul.

8. A good walk score increases individual property values ​​by $ 30,000-50,000

If you haven’t heard of Walk Score, it will be 2020. This is a 1-100 score system that measures the ease of access to any address for the daily needs of local residents, such as schools, shops, parks, and workplaces. A walk score of 70, for example, indicates that there is transit and is therefore the limit from which a resident at this address can access important amenities without needing a car. Just like the proximity of a property to good schools, a high value for the walk score is a gain that gives the property added value. Every point over 70 is worth between $ 700 and $ 3000 for a property. More than 30,000 real estate agents in North America and Australia use Walk Score, and buyers and tenants of local properties are already looking for properties with a rating above 70.

9. Separation of roads, cycle paths and footpaths

The separation of roads, bike paths and footpaths has been established and works in Europe. It will increase in the big cities in Australia. The ban on cars from CBDs for years is an overreaction. Since the health and well-being of the residents will become a central issue for city planners, designers, municipalities and developers, “highways” (continuous paths) for pedestrians and cyclists will emerge from the coming year to promote physical activity and social cohesion ,

10. Return to smaller houses and centralized community facilities

The size of the houses has doubled in the past 20 years as we have tried to stuff home theaters, pools, cafes, offices and gyms into these houses. This has resulted in us separating from our local neighborhood centers or “hubs”. Next year, there will be a trend towards smaller houses connected to facilities in centralized, walking-distance community locations. Adolescents and 20-year-olds, the elderly and people with modest incomes are less able to afford cars, which increases the need for such amenities near homes.

