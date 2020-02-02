advertisement

Jaylen Brown scored 32 points, Jayson Tatum added 25 and the Boston Celtics avoided a season sweep at the hands of Philadelphia with a 116-95 win over the visiting 76ers on Saturday night.

Marcus Smart had 16 points, and Brad Wanamaker scored 15 while the Celtics won for the sixth time in their last seven games. Boston played without leading scorer Kemba Walker, sidelined by a sore left knee.

Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 23 points, and Joel Embiid was held to 11 in 1-of-11 shooting. Philadelphia shot 36.9 percent (31 of 84) for the contest and 21.2 percent (7 of 33) from 3-point range in his second straight loss.

The 76ers had beaten the Celtics in their first three meetings this season, including Dec. 12 at TD Garden.

With eight at half time on this occasion, the Celtics started third in a 12-2 run to seize their biggest lead at that point, 71-53, with 6:49 on the clock. Boston’s advantage reached 20, 77-57, in a Smart bucket at 4:21 and remained at 19, 86-67, at the end of the quarter.

The 76ers went inside 13, 89-76, with 9:01 to force a Celtics stop, and Boston responded with a 7-0 stretch to restore its 20-point margin. The leadership reached 23 as the soldiers headed for victory.

The 76ers scored their first points of the match before the Celtics broke a 7-0 lead. Boston’s lead reached 10, 16-6, and a Tatum rumble over former teammate Al Horford followed by a 3-pointer Smart made it 22-8 with 5:18 left. The Celtics led 32-19 after one.

Philadelphia fell behind 16 again, 46-30, with 6:30 to go in the first half before getting within single digits, 53-45, in a basket of Furkan Korkmaz with 2:24 left. Simmons hit a short shot with 1.6 lefties while the 76ers scored 59-51 at the break.

Tatum had 16 points and Brown 14 for Boston in the first half. Simmons led Philadelphia with 14.

