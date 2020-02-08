advertisement

An alcoholic thug got mad and hit a man outside a Derbyshire pub so hard that he was knocked unconscious and left to bleed.

Drunk accused David Grimes had been drinking at the Bell Inn pub in Tamworth Road, Sawley when he became “very, very angry” with a group of young people.

The victim, 62, had left the pub to find his daughter and, when he approached the group, Grimes hit him “in the face”.

The Southern Derbyshire District Court learned how the victim was “poleaxed”, unconscious and bleeding from his mouth and ear.

Grimes had previously pleaded not guilty to the offense, but when his trial was due to start and the witnesses had gone to court, he pleaded guilty to the offense.

The accused now eagerly awaits his fate as his case has been judged so serious that he has been sent to Derby Crown Court for conviction.

Neil Fielding, a prosecutor, told the court that the incident took place on July 22 of last year.

He said: “This is a drunk and unprovoked attack outside a public house, in the beer garden. Four witnesses have come today to testify on this case.

“The accused at the pub was very drunk and very, very angry and aggressive towards some young people. The accused was an exception and was raging against them.

“Two men tried to calm the accused down and tried to divert him, offering him cigarettes. It has started to work, but it seems that he sees them again and that he is enraged again.”

The court learned how the victim left the pub to find out where his daughter was and, as he walked towards the group of people, the accused hit him “in the face”.

Fielding said the victim was completely “poised,” lost consciousness for two to five minutes, and was bleeding from his mouth and ear.

He told the court that the victim had hit his shoulder and also hit outdoor garden furniture.

James Close, mitigating, told the court that Grimes pleaded guilty and should be credited with it.

He said: “After the punch, the victim hit his head on a trash can and I think it had a lot to do with the injuries he received, although this was caused by the acts of my client.

“I believe this will require a pre-sentence report, due to the nature of the loss of consciousness and the fact that he had to go to the hospital.

“He thought he was going to be attacked, but accepts that there was no attack (from the other party).

Grimes, of Hawthorne Avenue, Long Eaton, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.

Courts said the case was too serious for their sentencing powers and referred her to the Nottingham crown court.

Grimes will be sentenced by a judge on February 24 and has received unconditional bail to date.

