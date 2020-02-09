advertisement

In a previous article, we discussed the two most popular head-to-head (H2H) formats for fantasy baseball, points, and category leagues. In this area, the goal is to compare the main differences between the original and the most classic (rotisserie) format of fantasy baseball and the weekly matchups that are hallmarks of the H2H leagues. More importantly, we will examine which strategies should be used for each.

H2H is more of a single game tournament where you have to defeat an opponent every week to improve the overall ranking by either scoring more points or winning more categories. “Small sample size” is often avoided in baseball, but it’s the latest craze in H2H leagues where a hot pitcher or batsman can literally win your matchup.

Rotisserie is essentially a battle royale where the goal is to survive all other teams over a long season. In a rotisserie format, the road bumps associated with small sample sizes are smoothed out throughout the season, whereas big or brutal weeks can cause teams in H2H format to end the season often with scores that are not always their values ​​reflect record.

Built to last

A terrible month in H2H mode with one or two key players in your lineup can cost you valuable ground in the overall standings before the playoffs begin. However, the aim of the rotisserie is to rank as high as possible in all categories at the end of the season. You don’t care if Paul Goldschmidt dropped to 0.769 OPS with just 37 RBIs in 331 ABs, as he did in the first half of last year when this OPS with 60 RBIs dropped more than 100 points in just 266 ABs 0.886 climbs together in the second half. Your goal in the rotisserie is therefore to create a squad that can withstand the rigors of a long season and still end up with statistics that look good on the back of a baseball card.

Most rotisserie leagues are 5 × 5, which means there are five stroke (usually AVG, R, HR, RBI, SB) and five pitching categories (usually W, SV, K, ERA, WHIP). A disadvantage of the rotisserie is that you can easily fall behind in so many categories until June that you have practically no chance of winning your league until September. With a balanced editorial strategy, you can avoid being wiped out early in a category.

You want pickers who can help you across the board (ideally 20 to 20 guys like Tommy Pham or just players who are not zero in other categories). Later in drafts, you can only add players with one category for an edge. You can use them as tradable assets to fill other gaps once you have a certain distance between you and other teams in these categories. That doesn’t mean you should pass a player like Nolan Arenado on just because he’ll never run. Context is important when you look at a player who performs excellently in four of the five categories.

It is best to prioritize rackets early as they are more predictable and you have a better chance of blocking AVG, HR, RBI, R and SB by taking elite bats in as many positions as possible while someone else is hoping that Chris Sale doesn’t. ‘t break or Max Scherzer doesn’t hit the wall. You will find elimination games late in the drafts, and victories can be achieved by focusing on the second and third starters of the teams, which are expected to win 90 or more games. That’s not to say that it’s stupid to take a mug like Scherzer early – just that the volatility in elite bats is usually lower. If baseball has taught us anything, the game is often not very user-friendly.

Catchers have become black holes in which fantasy values ​​are sucked in, then collapse and die. There are only a small handful of backstops that are considered fantasy assets. Despite the temptation to J.T. Realmuto or Gary Sanchez and “winning an edge” at the position is the prudent step to wait. Even the best catchers are unlikely to use their stats to move the needle a lot – at least not as much as other position players – so you’ll end up pulling a catcher to get a marginal advantage. Mitch Garver remained largely vacant last year, but produced one of the top catcher lines at the end of the season.

When it comes to guns, you don’t want to think about last year’s winnings. Victories are largely out of control of the thrower, since even good performances due to a miserable or unfortunate offense often do not lead to a decision. Therefore, it is better to target starters with a high K / 9, a low ERA and a low whip (anything less than 1.20 will work quite well).

It is best to avoid elite closers, as they are often overdrawn when there is still a better value in the game, and it is not uncommon for more than a quarter of the closers that are moved to become unemployed at some point. Let someone reach for well-known closers while instead rounding off your success categories. A speculative arm drawn in the last round could easily make 25 saves at the end of the year. Closer, even the best, are too volatile to trust early picks. Indeed, if there was ever a category that could be “poked” to a certain extent, it would be economical. It is perfectly possible to get out of a draft with just one or two established closers and end the season with half a dozen guys who all deserve double-digit saves for you.

Mashup or matchup

A good mashup somehow manages to record tracks from seemingly dissimilar genres in order to blend them in a way that sounds fluid and harmonious. Building a H2H category team is like this in many ways: You grab a little bit of this and that and put it together to bring out some magic. The goal is to form a team that fits well with any other team. Most people focus too much on certain categories – buy early and frequent Power Hitters, start pitchers and closers to improve the pitching categories, and take speed guys early to ensure that you Win stolen bases (SB) every week.

With these strategies it is still possible to win, but in most leagues you are more at a disadvantage because you are inferior in so many other categories. The best approach is to focus on guns early on – especially the elite, which has the potential to play between 30 and 30 or between 20 and 20, paired with weapons in the upper 10 and 20 range. Many of these weapons have a very good chance of establishing themselves as a top 10 option anyway, and bats like Mike Trout, Juan Soto, Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna make you a favorite in house cleaning in almost all hit categories.

Whatever you do, don’t pull speed-only guys. Such players are of great value in the rotisserie because they can pack SB for you before the all-star break and you can put them down or swap them once you’ve built an insurmountable lead in theft, but in the H2H leagues, guys like Billy Hamilton Maybe you win SBs for the week, but it costs you a lot of other success categories and therefore your matchup with them. Remember that Hamilton was scheduled for an assignment last year and remains unemployed.

At some point you have to draw some starters and you should draw a boatload of them. They tend to break like wine glasses, and as fast as you swore you would go crazy after the vacation. The more weapons you have, the more likely you are to win Ks and victories. The trick is waiting, however. They want to aim for weapons that are in the top 10 to 25 and stock batsmen while others design the well-known starters.

Imagine you chose number 1 last year. You would have waited for the gun on lap 1 and pulled in Mike Trout, possibly Juan Soto if he slipped, and Anthony Rendon on the curve, then Gleyber Torres on lap 4 before finally choosing Walker Buehler as your top starter, followed by Stephen Strasburg, Jack Flaherty, Shane Bieber and a leaflet about Lucas Giolito to round out your staff. Most of the above pitchers ended up near or within the top 10 starters in most leagues, but not all of them were drafted as such. Such a team wins the league more than often.

As with rotisserie leagues, you can always charge late on make contacts. You can leave a draft with just two established closers, but complete with six or seven in the past few months when teams play with their bullpens on musical chairs. Yes, you need to be familiar with the speculative closers in each team and take a close look throughout the season to jump on the guys who sit on the wire before taking on the role. That being said, it’s best to leave a design with at least two safe closers so that you don’t get messed up all season. You just don’t have to pay too much.

I’ve seen other strategies in the past, such as early all-in for pitching, average, and speed, but that was before the new “starting angle” era, in which the offense increases and the league wants to keep it that way the interests of the fans are protected. It is about avoiding overpayment for a value that will later be found in the draft and knowing when to jag when others are jagged. Prioritize hits that contribute to success across the board and focus later on adding value. You should win more titles than you should and enjoy the flags that fly forever (at least in your head).

