Fantasy sports have evolved, and with this development, a variety of formats have emerged that meet the different preferences of fantasy baseball players. Nevertheless, rotisserie and head-to-head leagues (H2H) are still extremely popular. Both often use the same traditional 5 × 5 categories (Runs, Homer, RBIs, Batting Average, and Stolen Bases for Hitter; Wins, Strikeouts, Save, ERA, and WHIP for Pitcher), but it would be unwise to treat the two games identically , even though they use the same statistics for the rating. The games are different, and different strategies and nuances should be applied to your search for a win in each game.

Outlook / risk of injury

Modern baseball fans and fantasy gamers, as always, are aware of the next wave of solid players and future superstars. Interested parties can help players in Roto and H2H leagues, but ratings for different interested parties can change between the two formats. To extend this idea, electrical 30 innings from a start pitching perspective do not necessarily move the needle in roto leagues with a limit of 1,400 innings, since they are less than three percent of the max. However, if these innings come from top-class players who made their debut in September and dominated in the H2H Fantasy playoffs, they could help get a team across the mountain to a Fantasy Championship. With this in mind, H2H gamers should be more open to potential playoff differences than players in Roto leagues who would eat zeros from this player for a minimal payout upon arrival.

Injuries can be seen quite similarly. An injured player who has the potential to make waves in the H2H Leagues’ fantasy playoffs creates an enticing hiding place. However, a player who is injured in June and is not expected to return until mid to late September is less tempting to keep or keep Roto formats. Precautions apply to those interested in stashing and injured players in both league types – whether a league uses daily or weekly line-up changes, the size of the banks and the number of IL seats available. For example, a manager in a Roto League with weekly line-up changes, large banks and numerous IL seats has greater flexibility to hide potential and / or injured players. On the other side of the coin, a player in the H2H league who uses the daily line-up changes with a small bench, and no IL slots are less stowed.

Innings limits and timing

Young pitchers and those who are injured – especially recovery after Tommy John’s surgery – often run into limits. In roto leagues, it is of little importance if a pitcher piles up high-quality innings because the statistics they produce all lead to the same end result. The same does not apply to H2H leagues. This is essentially the reverse scenario, in which a top pitching perspective is created for the above-mentioned contribution potential of the fantasy playoffs. If a pitcher reaches his season innings limit before your fantasy playoffs, he will add Bupkis to your squad when it matters. Players in the H2H leagues must do their homework on possible pitcher season innings limits.

Unfortunately, the clubs will often not publish specific innings limits for their pitchers and do not know how to exceed the intended limit. A reconstruction team that doesn’t intend to assert themselves could take an easy route to closing their pitcher prematurely. A team that intends to assert itself or that surprisingly gets into conflict, on the other hand, could get creative by restricting the launcher’s innings. For example, you can skip starts, move it in the bullpen for a period of time, shut it down temporarily, or take other measures to ensure that the pitcher is available later in the year. This could mean saving post-season innings if the hypothetical team already has a locked playoff space in the last days or weeks of the regular season. In this case, the saved innings will not help you with your fantasy playoffs if the pitcher is resting for the actual playoffs. Therefore, players in H2H leagues must keep up to date with news that becomes known during the season about teams that deal with pitchers on innings limits. It’s also likely that you’re guessing too, and it’s wise to have fallback plans for one or more of your pitchers to shutdown.

poke

In short, paging in roto format is not a good idea – at least during the design. Stamping a category entirely in Roto leagues is a tough battle and you have to be almost perfect elsewhere to make up for the bottom of a category. This doesn’t mean that Roto players should expect to dominate every category. Some categories are expected to be stronger than others. However, if you line up a balanced squad, you can take additional steps during the season to maximize your overall score.

I have specifically stated that stabbing during drafting in Roto leagues is a bad idea, but sometimes injuries and players who do not live up to expectations require changes during the year. In Roto leagues for cash that spill more than the top spot, it can be a cautious decision to punting a category to increase the chances of winning in a cash position. Even in free leagues it sometimes becomes clear that first place is unreachable. Changing gears to achieve a more respectable result in the overall standings can mean stinging.

In H2H leagues, however, punting is a justifiable and sometimes optimal strategy – especially with drafts. If league mates overpay for rescue throws or stolen bases, don’t be afraid to zigzag. Overpaying certain categories in H2H drafts is a mistake.

Parades are a great category, as there is a significant turnover among closers every year. Leaving the draft without Closer does not mean that you will not be able to take part in parades during the fantasy playoffs. If you’re strong in the other categories and don’t depend on parades to win matchups, you don’t have to add a parade cube at the risk of ERA and WHIP.

Statistical benchmarks

Players in Roto leagues should consider statistical benchmarks during the design process. Those who have played in the same league for several consecutive years can look back on past seasons to determine how many points were required to be in first place each year. Taking this number into account, benchmarks can also be applied to the rankings in each category to determine how many runs in the past, for example, were required to lead the category, land in the middle, or simply avoid the basement.

Home run benchmarks can be a little trickier after the juiced ball last season and the more subdued ball in the off-season and in previous years. Regardless, the idea of ​​keeping goals in mind for each category is a good move. You don’t have to be rigid targets as the season doesn’t end with the draft. However, avoiding glaring holes gives you more flexibility during the season.

End of the regular season

Roto is a marathon, but H2H is a marathon that ends with a hectic sprint to the finish line. Unless there are financial incentives to land at or near the top of the league in the regular season, the only goal should be to get to the dance with a squad that is best positioned to win post-season matchups , Sure, if your H2H league bids farewell to the top finishers, there is an incentive to land in one of these places. Still, winning the playoffs is the main goal.

A 6: 4 win serves the same purpose as a 10: 0 win in the playoffs. Therefore, H2H players should design their squad to survive and move forward in the postseason. One way to do this is to familiarize yourself with the teams / players who have the most games during your playoff matches. Charging players with more games offers greater opportunities to top up counting statistics (i.e. runs, homers, RBIs and stolen bases for hitters and wins, saves and strikeouts for pitchers). If you stamp more than one stats category such as stolen bases and savings, you need to know the other categories (punch average, ERA and whip) in addition to your strongest categories, as you need them to win one of the three to win at least a 6-4 win to secure.

In addition to paying attention to the number of games for players during your fantasy matchups, you should also monitor where they are playing. A batsman who plays in hitter-friendly parks for a whole week has an advantage over a similarly talented batsman in pitcher-friendly locations over the same period. The end of the year is of the utmost importance in the H2H leagues, and players who are best able to use the schedule all the way can prevail over their opponents.

