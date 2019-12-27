advertisement

OMAHA, Neb. – Alumni of the University of South Carolina, Michael Roth and Matt Price, were both appointed to the All-Decade team by D1Baseball.com, the website said this morning (Friday, December 27).

Both Roth (Startkrug) and Price (Reliefkrug) were represented with the Gamecocks in 2010 and 2011 in successive national championship teams. They also helped Carolina set a national record 22 consecutive wins in the 2010-12 NCAA tournament game.

Roth (2009-12) was two captains of the Gamecocks and ended his career in Carolina with a 26-6 record and an outstanding 1.91 ERA in 354.1 innings. He was named First Team All-American by CollegeBaseballInsider.com, Baseball America and Perfect Game in 2011 after winning 14: 3 with 1.06 ERA and 112 swings in 145 innings. In 2011, he received the NCAA Elite 88 Award, which was given to the student athletes with the highest grade point average in the College World Series, and was named CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American. He helped Carolina win the 2011 national championship with a win over Florida and only allowed two runs in 7.2 innings. Roth is best known in Colombia for his performance in the College World Series 2010. He threw a full game 5-1 against Clemson and limited the Tigers to just one run with three goals and four swings to help Carolina with the national championship series , He then started a run with six goals in the championship series against UCLA.

Price (2009-12) was a captain in 2012, competing in 102 games for the Gamecocks, ranging from 18 to 10 with a 2.76 ERA and a school record of 43 parades. Price had 267 career strikes, including 94 in 2012. Price was a selection from CollegeBaseballInsider.com’s First Team All-America and Perfect Game in 2011, ending with a 7-3 record and a 1.83 ERA with 20 saves , He was also inducted into the College World Series All-Tournament team in 2011 and ended the series with parades in both wins against Florida. Price won the 2010 national championship when he won UCLA. He posed 2.2 goalless innings of relief. He also won against Clemson and sent the Gamecocks into the 2010 national championship series. In this competition, Price beat three in 2.1 innings of relief.

Roth and Price are two out of five players on the SEC’s All-Decade team. This will be joined by Alex Bregman from LSU and Houston Astros, Aaron Nola from LSU and Jake Mangum from Mississippi State.

The next decade of Gamecock baseball begins on February 14, 2020, when Carolina opens the season at 4:00 p.m. Game against Holy Cross in Founders Park.

