Would you like to see the 2020 NHL All Star game? We give you cover! Here you will find everything you need to know, including rosters, start time, TV channel, live stream link, our predictions and more!

After an exciting skill competition on Friday evening, the 2020 NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, January 25th at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis Missouri. The fun begins at 8:00 p.m. EST or something like that on NBC in America. In Canada, it can be viewed on CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS.

This year the all-star game will be in a three-on-three tournament format. Each division has a team. The Metropolitan Division will play the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Central Division will play the Pacific Division in the Western Conference. The winner of these two games will meet in the championship game. As an additional motivation, the winning team will receive a prize of $ 1 million.

The games last 20 minutes and are divided into two 10-minute sections. There is a tie after the second round. The Metropolitan Division is the reigning champion after winning the tournament in 2019. It has won two of the last four all-star game tournaments, while the Pacific Division has won the other two.

Rosters

Atlantic Division

Forward: Tyler Bertuzzi, Anthony Duclair, Jack Eichel, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mitch Marner, David Pastrnak (captain), Brady Tkachuk

Defender: Victor Hedman, Shea Weber

goalies: Frederik Andersen, Andrei Vasilevskiy

CENTRAL DEPARTMENT

Forward: Patrick Kane, Nathan MacKinnon (captain), Ryan O’Reilly, David Perron, Mark Scheifele, Tyler Seguin, Eric Staal

Defender: Roman Josi, Alex Pietrangelo

goalies: Jordan Binnington, Connor Hellebuyck

METROPOLITAN DIVISION

Forward: Mathew Barzal, Nico Hischier, Travis Konecny, Chris Kreider, T.J. oshie

Defender: John Carlson, Seth Jones, Kris Letang (captain), Jaccob Slavin

goalies: Braden Holtby, Tristan Jarry

PACIFIC DEPARTMENT

Forward: Leon Draisaitl, Tomas Hertl, Anze Kopitar, Connor McDavid (captain), Max Pacioretty, Elias Pettersson, Matthew Tkachuk

Defender: Mark Giordano, Quinn Hughes

goalies: Jacob Markstrom, David Rittich

LIVE STREAM AND DISPLAY OF INFORMATION

DATE: January 25, 2020

START TIME: 8:00 pm. European summer time

VENUE: Enterprise center

PLACE: St. Louis, MO

TV CHANNEL: NBC, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

LIVE BROADCAST: NBC Sports Live

TIME SCHEDULE

The first game will be the matchup between the Metropolitan Division and the Atlantic Division. The game starts at around 8:00 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME. After that, the Central Division will face the Pacific Division. The winner of these two games will meet in the championship.

predict

We believe the Metropolitan Division will beat the Atlantic Division in the first game. We also believe that the Pacific Division will beat the Central Division and launch an epic championship game in which the Pacific Division is ahead.

