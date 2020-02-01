advertisement

In a statement released by Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP, the Italian cyclist said he needed more time to consider his future outside of the coming season, but that “his first goal this year is to be competitive and continue my career as a MotoGP cyclist in 2021 as well.” i. ».

“For reasons dictated by the rider market,” said the nine-time world champion in all classes.

“Yamaha asked me at the beginning of the year to make a decision on my future. In keeping with what I said last season, I have confirmed that I do not want to rush into any decisions and need more time. ended the ongoing negotiations.

“It is clear that, as the latest technical changes and the arrival of a new chief of staff, my first goal is to compete this year and continue my career as a MotoGP cyclist in 2021 as well. Before doing this I need to have a few. He answers that only the path and the first few tribes can give me.

“I’m happy that if I decide to continue, Yamaha is ready to support me in every way, by giving me a factory sports bike and a factory contract. In the first tests I will do everything possible to do a good job. with my team and be ready for the start of the season, ”Ross added.

Earlier, Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP had announced that French rider Quartararo, who was determined to be the Rookie of the Year at the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championships, will join Rossi teammate Maurice Vinales to win the plant in 2021. In the 40-year-old future store.

Rossi will end his 15-year run with the Yamaha at the end of the 2020 season, and it is expected that the Doctor, as he is fondly called by his peers, will decide whether to continue next half. season.

