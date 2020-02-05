advertisement

New Zealand defeated India on Wednesday in the first one-day international match in Hamilton with four wins and ended the scoring match with four wins with 348 goals.

Ross Taylor achieved an unbeaten century when the Black Caps celebrated their first win against Virat Kohlis Touring Indians after a 5-0 win in the Twenty20 series.

Shreyas Iyer had gone through its first century before, while KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli kept their good shape when India scored 347 for four.

advertisement

When it happened|

India vs. New Zealand, 1st ODI: Ross Taylor scores a sweet win for New Zealand

Iyer showed why he was the next big thing in Indian cricket and scored 103 of 107 balls, his first ODI ton. Rahul also continued his purple stain and smashed 88 out of 64 balls undefeated, while Kohli made 51 out of 63 deliveries.

Iyer’s knock was laced with 11 and a six, and he shared 136 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahul when India scored 96 in the last 10 overs after being sent into the bat.

Debut opener

This happened after Tom Blundell appeared in his first ODI for the black caps, while India debuted two openers – Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. It was the fourth time in Indian history that Rahul-Karun Nair was the last time against Zimbabwe in 2016. Shaw and Agarwal got off to a quick start, adding 50 out of 48 balls.

But both Shaw and Agarwal fell five balls apart when India was cut to 54 for 2. Shaw was the first to score a goal behind a Colin de Grandhomme (1/41) shipment while Blundell caught Agarwal from a distance South Pacific (2/85).

READ|

Matthew Wade started again without the gloves

Rahul, however, did not allow the innings to lose momentum when he hit six sixes next to three fours. But the day belonged to Iyer, who had crossed 50 of 66 balls despite a scratchy start. As soon as it crossed the 50-run mark, the stylish right-hander fought fluently to celebrate his first century in 16 ODIs.

Rahul’s slaughter meant New Zealand had cashed in 191 runs in the last 20 overs. Kedar Jadhav remained undefeated with 26 out of 15 balls and sewed 55 out of 27 balls with Rahul.

Short score

New Zealand 348 for 6 (Taylor 109 *, Nicholls 78, Latham 69, Yadav 2-84) defeated India 347 for 4 (Iyer 103, Rahul 88 *, Kohli 51, Southee 2-85) by four gates

advertisement