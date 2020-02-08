advertisement

After a whitewash in the T20I series, New Zealand has now won the One-Day International series. It defeated India with 22 runs and took an unchallenged lead in the three-game series.

With 274 in 50 overs, India qualified for 251 in the penultimate game and paid the price for the poor shot selection.

New Zealand secured the win – the third in a row in the format of the team against India – despite the unavailability of its key players in captain Kane Williamson and bowlers Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson. Debutante Kyle Jamieson shone with racket and ball – a spell of 2 for 42 and an innings of 25 (24b) – to be chosen as the player of the game.

Scorecard and ball-by-ball details

The profit margin would have been larger if Ravindra Jadeja (55, 73b) and Navdeep Saini (45, 49b) had not resisted. Their partnership of 76 runs gave India a glimmer of hope and took it close.

“I’m impressed with how we’re done. We let things slide from 197 for 8 to over 270 in the first half, but came back strongly with the second half of our batting. We had bat problems, but Saini and Jadeja have problems played really well, just like Shreyas (Iyer), ”said India captain Virat Kohli at the post-game presentation.

India had a shaky start in hunting and lost its openers – Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw – early. Kiwi sailor Tim Southee was effective with the new ball even though it was at a certain temperature. his incutter ended Kohli’s innings early. The poor shot selection by Iyer (52, 57b) and Kedar Jadhav (9, 27b) did not help India’s cause. Their departure in midfield gave the host the decisive advantage.

NZ / IND, SECOND ODI | WHEN IT HAPPENED

For New Zealand, Ross Taylor scored an undefeated half-century with a goal in the rear to save New Zealand and help with 8: 273. Taylor scored an undefeated 73 (74b, 6×4, 2×6); It was his 51st half century. His 76-year partnership with Jamieson for the ninth wicket was valuable.

Opener Martin Guptill had previously smashed a Run-a-Ball 79 (8×4, 3×6) to get the black caps off to a good start. However, the team later lost seven gates for 55 runs.

Guptill did 93 runs with his colleague Henry Nicholls (41, 59b, 5×4). The breakthrough for India came on 17th when leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal caught Nicholl’s leg in front of the wicket. Shardul Thakur (2 for 60) got rid of Tom Blundell and then the turning point came. Guptill made his way to suicide and was caught by Thakur’s litter just before his crease. The kiwis were suddenly at 157 for 3 and India made good use of the opening.

Ross Taylor’s rearguard efforts accompanied by Jamieson helped New Zealand achieve an overall win. – AP

Ravindra Jadeja intervened and fired Tom Latham and then Jimmy Neesham. Colin de Grandhomme was caught deep in Thakur, and Chahal returned to happily accept an opposite catch from Mark Chapman.

When Tim Southee was caught in front of Chahal, New Zealand threatened to fold under 200. The leg spinner ended up 3 for 58. Taylor scored his half-century after 61 balls, while Jamieson spun his racket to knock four and two sixes to achieve his 50 partnership after 35 balls.

