The “replacement”, “the finisher”, the “bank”. Names vary, but the mission remains the same: take influence. Ross Molony was called before 15 minutes passed when Leinster secured a 13: 6 lead over Munster at Thomond Park in the Guinness Pro14 last weekend.

The 25-year-old admitted that he was less taken with his first conspicuous complication, the concession of a penalty, than he managed to steal the ball from a line of five meters in Münster from the Leinster line. It was an important intervention in the context of the outcome.

He played his role down modestly. “The plan for lineup D (defense) was in place. I happened to get into the right area and managed to get my hand on the ball. I gave an offside penalty a few minutes earlier that didn’t help us in this situation.

“I was very happy to drive to Thomond Park and win there. I’ve been there four times, won twice and lost twice. “

Molony provided an insight into the thought process behind Leinster who contested this ball in the air. “There were a number of factors. We obviously would have studied their lineup, knew where to throw them, and known the staff at the time.

“Back then, the conditions were a big factor. Even for us, we could only win the ball forward (because of the very strong wind). I knew at the time of the game that it was more than likely that it was a low-risk option that was going forward. And I was lucky enough to have two props lifting me up. “

Eight appearances and three starts this season are not the numbers he would have hoped for at the start of the season, but he understands and is committed to the ethics that team considerations replace an individual’s. “I always think I’m good enough to play on the first team.

“You want to take part in the European games, in the big games. Everyone in this squad will get their chance. Some games are bigger than others, but we’re all working toward that goal to win, knock out, and ultimately win trophies.

“It can be frustrating at times. I have no intention of getting too bogged down in it. You use the opportunities you have, the moments when you are on the field. It’s not a very long career. You have to enjoy it while you are there. I’ve been sitting on this course for a few years now and I’m talking about it now. I would have been a little frustrated, but there are bigger things in life. “

ambition

Molony’s words should be taken for consent or lack of ambition, a point that he then clarifies. “I was not satisfied with my place in the squad. I am just absolutely delighted to get my chance. I know that I am good enough to play in this squad. I can just keep doing what I can. I can’t do anything else. “

Connacht, who joined the RDS on Saturday night (5:30 pm), had beaten Leinster in every way after 60 minutes of the corresponding game last season before the home team caught up to get the result. Molony recalled, “This match is one that I find one of the most entertaining matches in my career. The last 20 minutes were longer than the first 60, but it’s a huge game for them.

“I talked to people like Cian Kelleher and Robbie (Henshaw) who played there and know how much Connacht is focused on these home and away games against Leinster. It’s huge no matter which team they bring out. Everyone will want to have a chip with us, so they will come with this attitude.

“For us, it’s not just about achieving that, but winning the fight. And it’s going to be a battle on Saturday. We want to keep our momentum going.”

