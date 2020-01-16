advertisement

Apparently, spice inhalation didn’t stop Ross Kemp from continuing to shoot his new ITV series Welcome To HMP Belmarsh, as the former Eastenders star had decided to stay in prison overnight.

In the episode that airs tonight, January 16, Kemp records how he speaks to the camera while spending the night in a cell.

The 55-year-old has trouble falling asleep due to the noise around him. In the background you can hear Kemp’s inmates yelling at each other.

During the night, Kemp thinks about his time there – and about the former occupants of the cell.

In the video, Kemp solemnly says:

I think of all the different people who were in that cell. Lots of people have been lying here thinking about what they did or didn’t do, how they managed to find themselves here, how long they would spend here, to take revenge … all regret.

He goes on to say how hot and stuffy the cells are because they have no air, because they have no windows.

Kemp adds that you have to have a strong mentality to survive there.

In the wake of last week, Kemp inhaled some spice from an occupant’s e-cigarette so that he could not speak.

In the shocking scene, Kemp can be seen holding a vape seized by a disoriented prisoner before saying, “It’s a normal vape” and holding it close to the nose.

Then he breathes twice before one of the prison officials tells him: “Don’t do too much, seriously.” Kemp says: “I can actually feel it and I can feel it.” Dazed, he doesn’t answer a question The Cameraman.

The special version of spices that Kemp inhales is known as Man Down. The moderator says: “It does exactly what it promises.”

It’s a potentially deadly combination of aluminum cleaner and insect killer, and the man who smoked it collapsed. Prison officials and medical personnel have responded to a Code Blue in which a prisoner has difficulty breathing or is passed out.

While being brought around by employees with citrus fruits who can bring the effects of spices to a standstill, he stares at me with bloodshot, dilated pupils and screams: “Get out of my control cell.” When I spoke to him the next day he couldn’t remember meeting me.

I asked him why he smoked the drug in his cell because he knew it was potentially harmful, and he said to me, “It takes four days to get out of here.” This is life in HMP Belmarsh.

Sure to say that this place would get pretty bad reviews on Airbnb.

The latest episode of Welcome to HMP Belmarsh will air on ITV this evening at 9 p.m.

