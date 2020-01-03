advertisement

The Irish League of Ireland Club and its players’ representatives received assurance from Minister of Sport Shane Ross on Friday that the future of the league will be a key issue if they meet senior officials from the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa ) meets.

The meeting is intended to provide the government and the European Football Association with an opportunity to discuss ways of meeting the immediate financial requirements of the Irish Football Association (FAI).

However, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin is not expected to be present, although one of his subsidiaries is under contract for the first time.

Participants in Friday’s meeting with Mr. Ross in Dublin, to whom Minister of State Brendan Griffin spoke by video, said both men were trying to emphasize the importance they attach to the advancement of the senior club game during the two-hour discussion.

Probability of collapse

After the extent of the FAI’s financial problems emerged, Ross suggested that the league would likely collapse if the association went into review or liquidation.

But he quickly traced these comments and is said to have given the Friday session impression that the FAI must not fail.

The FAI Board apologized earlier this week after its renewed meeting in Dublin to “the hundreds and thousands of Irish football at all levels of the game, the Irish public and the FAI staff”. “The clear message from today’s delegates is that Irish football wants to move forward, and we apologize to all of our stakeholders for the mistakes of the past,” it said.

In addition to representatives from clubs across the country, some players also took part on Friday, including Irish international Jack Byrne and representatives of the Irish Professional Football Association.

Uefa Fund

Two FAI board members – Martin Heraghty from Sligo Rovers and Richard Shakespeare from UCD – were also there.

One of the points that was said to have been raised during the meeting was the use of millions of dollars that the FAI had already received from Uefa.

“It was a positive meeting, people had the opportunity to voice their concerns,” said PFAI Secretary General Stephen McGuinness. “One of the things he was asked about was where the money went because none of it seemed to have gone in.” the league.”

Mr. Ross later said it was “important” that he and Mr. Griffin heard the views of people related to the league before they met Uefa.

