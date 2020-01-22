advertisement

Ross Callachan made a big first impression on his new manager.

And Dundee boss James McPake expects his loan signing in January to make an even bigger contribution to the cause of the Dark Blues in the coming months.

Callachan played the second half of Scottish Cup’s Saturday night loss to Motherwell and showed McPake at that point that he will be an important player on the field.

He said, “Ross is really short on match practice but he added something different to what we have.

“He overtook Kane (Hemmings).

“He’s an old-fashioned midfielder, but he can play too. He will arrive at the end of the crosses in the two boxes.

“It has gotten longer than I had imagined but it has handled it well.

“He trains very hard in the hopes of being on the St Johnstone team or going away to play. He desperately wants to play football.

“It has brought freshness to the place and has also looked good so far this week.”

Goalkeeper Jack Hamilton will be determined to rebound at Dunfermline on Friday night after his bad mistake against Motherwell, which put an end to any hope of Dundee’s return to the cup.

“The player knows it was a mistake,” said McPake, thinking back to Christopher Long’s shot that slipped through Hamilton’s fingers.

“He suffered more than anyone in the locker room after the game.

“After the match, I probably chose the wrong sentence when I said we were good in the match because we were 2-0. But we were the best team at the time.

“I would have liked to see what happened if Kane’s head came in, which was an inch away, or if we had taken another chance.

“The third goal coming in – and how to do it – made us lose ground.”

The small home crowd – no more than 1,000 – was a topic of discussion this weekend, with another kickoff on Saturday evening, one of the reasons for the huge gaps in the stands.

“It was a strange time,” said McPake. “It was new to me.

“It was after Christmas, live on the BBC, on a Saturday night and we did not play very well. A lot of things contributed to the crowd.

“I wouldn’t say it was surprising. It was always going to be difficult.

“Motherwell brought in a decent crowd because their team is doing well and they haven’t seen them play in a few weeks.”

