MANILA, Philippines – When the situation at the University of the Philippines seemed uncertain, those involved decided to start work.

Junior striker Roselyn Rosier said the fighting maroons continued to train and prepare for the upcoming UAAP season, even though the core of Diana Carlos, Isa Molde, Justine Dorog, Maristela Layug, Rem Altomea and Jessma Ramos are still in their own terms were not sure.

“Coach [Godfrey Okumu] told us that we shouldn’t wait for people to come back. During the time when no decision was made, we focused on how we can improve for the team and prepare for the season “said Rosier in Filipino.

Okumu, who also coached his seniors at Motolite in the Premier Volleyball League, stayed up to date on the Fighting Maroons’ training sessions after season 81 to review the rest of the team.

“We were very grateful that, despite all the summer events and with the seniors who are not with us, we are still working hard for us,” said Rosier.

“Coach visited us regularly, even though he was at Motolite, and he was not afraid that we could miss the training.”

This constant work allowed the younger UP players to improve their game, making the transition to returning to the veterans as smooth as possible when the seniors made the final decision to return.

Altomea and Dorog returned to the Fighting Maroons group in October, almost half a year after UP Season 81 ended the fifth seed with a 6-8 card.

It was another month before the big guns returned with Molde and Carlos, the top two scorers of season 81, announcing their return in November.

“It was a bit late [for us, to be complete], but the transition went smoothly, so there was never a feeling that nothing had changed,” said Rosier. “Maybe the only change was that the seniors weren’t used to the fact that we were loud, but they finally realized that it was fun and joined our craziness.”

