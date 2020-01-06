advertisement

Rosie Rivera is not a woman who exploits her sensuality with vulgarity, on the contrary, with small details she manages to stand out from many other celebrities who show everything in search of the same.

Chiquis Rivera aunt is probably the one who shows the slightest skin on her body on social networks, but still her fans love it and her name is “the sexy shepherd”.

A few hours ago he appeared on Instagram with a cowboy hat and now her fans call him “Sexy Lady”.

advertisement

Followers of the Rivera family pastoralist have created a protection network in which negative reviews do not seem to reach their personal social network.

There would be thousands of hearts, I doubt that they are like yours, you do not know evil and in your soul that lives with you you can see that there are a thousand stars and that you are one of the fugitives, magic transfer there you go

His reflection of the New Year was also well received by their followers, especially since it started to ensure that he didn’t believe in “luck”.

“I don’t believe in luck this year, I don’t think things will fall from the sky. I think there are many blessings that God gave us that 2020 can give you, but only if you stand up with faith, positive words, but also with deeds. Faith without action is dead; It is canceled, it is canceled. But this year I believe in you. Do you believe in yourself Wrote Rosie Rivera.

advertisement