Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wore a little black dress and sparkly sandals for the Hourglass launch party on Wednesday evening at the Connaught Hotel in London.

The model wore a glittering black dress by Alexandre Vauthier with long sleeves and a high slit. The one-shouldered style can now be purchased at Saksfifthavenue.com for $ 1,775.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a Alexandre Vauthier dress and sandals by Gianvito Rossi on January 22nd.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

But the real party was on Huntington-Whiteley’s feet. The star “Mad Max: Fury Road” rounded off her look with pointed sandals from Gianvito Rossi.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Gianvito Rossi sandals.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

The silhouette, referred to as Camnero by Huntington-Whiteley, is decorated with crystal decorations on the straps to achieve a jewel-like appearance. The ankle is decorated with a tie accent and the stiletto heel is 4 inches tall. Net-a-Porter.com now has the Gianvito Rossi Camnero in stock for $ 1,295.

Gianvito Rossi Camnero

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Huntington-Whiteley was released from her London hotel in another elegant ensemble this morning. The Brit was wearing a brown coat over a white top and camel-colored pants. She completed the neutral look with strappy sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley leaves her London hotel on January 23rd.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Huntington-Whiteley puts together her outstanding looks with the help of stylist Emma Jade Morrison, who also works with Emily Ratajkowski, Madeline Brewer and Martha Hunt. The star is no stranger to the fashion industry herself, as she has walked catwalks and has been involved in advertising campaigns for top brands such as Versace, Balmain and Jimmy Choo.

